Paddle Boaders Thrilled To See Wonderful Dolphin Sights At UK Bay; Watch Video

Although the world of the ocean is very different from the common world, dolphins are considered one of the friendliest sea creatures and are often seen interacting with humans. The people visiting the sea often want to have a sight of dolphins. Paddle boarders and kayakers at Swanage Bay in the United Kingdom were lucky enough to witness a couple of dolphins swimming around the area. The video of the same was shared on Facebook by Pierhead Watersports and has grabbed the attention of netizens. The 42-second short video presents the beautiful sight dolphins swimming in the sea. The video opens with a person filming other people on paddleboats and kayaks, in the meantime, dolphins shoot up and onlookers can be heard gasping at the stunning view.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo Daily, the owner of the Pierhead Watersports said, "Dolphins were clearly in a mood to put on a show, so we asked as many members of staff as possible to come out on the water." The video has gone viral on social media since it was shared on August 17. As of now, it has garnered over 19,000 views, more than 200 likes and 260 shares on Facebook. One of the users wrote, "What a different and amazing way to see the coast and the wildlife. Fantastic [sic]." Where is this ?!! "Amazing captures [sic]," wrote another user. "Brilliant to have them so close, I have seen them at Durlston twice but been there hundreds of times [sic," read a comment.

Pink Dolphin found in Do Son beach area in Vietnam

Dolphins are mostly found in greyish-blue colour out in the ocean but, recently a video showed a rare pink dolphin. The video had gone viral on social media after it was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The video shows a pink dolphin swimming in the ocean along with other grey coloured dolphins. The video is reportedly of the Do Son beach area in Hai Phong City of Vietnam. It should be mentioned here that the pink dolphin is known as the boto, bufeo or pink river dolphin. In 2008, this species was ranked by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as being data deficient, due to the uncertainty regarding its population trends and the impact of threats.

If you haven’t seen a pink dolphin💕

