Pak I&B Minister Fawad Chaudhry Says 'Garlic Is Adrak', People Quip 'Quite A Learning'

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has gone viral on the internet after he got confused between ginger and garlic. While addressing a press conference, Chaudhry was speaking about the inflation in the country and he could not recall the name of garlic in Urdu. The incident happened when the minister was highlighting the decrease in the price of onion and garlic.

The video has been shared by Naila Inayat on Twitter alongside the caption, "Garlic is adrak, information minister Fawad Chaudhry. One learns a new thing everyday." In the video posted on the microblogging site, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister can be seen mentioning about the inflation in prices of onion and garlic and asking people around, 'What is garlic in Urdu?'

The people around him could be heard saying "lehsun", however, the minister mentioned that "Garlic is adrak." It is to mention here that garlic and ginger are two different ingredients that are used in cooking and ginger is called "adrak" in Hindi while Garlic is called "lehsun". Watch the video here:

"Garlic is adrak," information minister Fawad Chaudhry. One learns a new thing everyday. pic.twitter.com/oXjgey4Kd8 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 23, 2021

Netizens react

The video, since being shared, has gathered 6,499 likes and 1,512 retweets. People on social media were left in splits and they took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "Information minister ! Quite a learning." Another user commented, "The genius even corrected from lehsun to adrak." Another netizen wrote, "And the foolish world has always been thinking 'Garlic is Lasoon'. Thank You for being The Fawad Chaudhry."

Extremism caused by schools, colleges & not madrasas

Last week, Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that extremism in the country originates from schools and colleges and not Madrasas. He stated that teachers were recruited during the 1980s and 1990s as a plot to "teach extremism", reported Dawn. Addressing a consultative conference on terrorism in Islamabad, Chaudhry said that students of "ordinary schools and colleges" were part of notable incidents of extremism in the country and not of madrasas, as per the report. Chaudhry further added that late religious scholar Maulana Hassan Jan was murdered for giving a fatwa declaring that suicide attacks are forbidden in Islam.

Image: AP