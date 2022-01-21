Pakistan Airlines Pilot Refuses To Fly After Emergency Landing Because His Shift Had Ended

In a bizarre incident, a Pakistani pilot refused to fly a plane full of passengers, saying his shift hour had ended and he would not work overtime. A plane of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was scheduled to take off from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for Islamabad but had to make an emergency landing in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, considering extremely bad weather. After landing in Dammam, the captain of PK-9754 immediately refused to fly from Dammam to Islamabad as his duty hours were over.

Soon, the situation got tense as the passengers got irritated with the behavior of the pilot, and as a protest, they refused to leave the plane. The airport authorities were forced to call in security officials to bring the situation under control. The airport authorities made hotel arrangements for the passengers until they were back in Pakistan. The spokesperson for PIA assured the passengers that they would fly on the same day and land by 11 pm in Islamabad.

"A pilot should rest because it is necessary for flight safety. All passengers will reach 11pm at Islamabad Airport until then all arrangements have been made in hotels," a Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Gulf News.

Two months ago, Pakistan International Airlines, the country’s national air carrier, resumed its flight operations. Earlier, air service was restricted due to the COVID pandemic. Pakistani airlines announced that they would start a total of 35 flights to Saudi Arabia every week as South Arabia has lifted air travel restrictions on flights from Pakistan and other nations due to the COVID pandemic. The Pakistani national carrier will now operate flights from different cities in the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Peshawar.

Image: Unsplash, Representative