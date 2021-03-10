Pakistan Artist Turns Imran Khan's 'Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi' Speech Into Catchy Rap Song

On March 8, artist Saad Alavi posted ‘Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi’ rap song based on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech. The rendered song was shared on social media and soon caught the attention of several internet users. The rap song begins with Pakistan PM addressing the public and saying ‘aap ne, sabse pahele, ghabrana nahi hai’. Reportedly, it is from a televised speech of March 2020 when the novel coronavirus had started to spread in the nation.

Shortly after the first line by Imran, the music starts playing in the rap song where the artist has also added his own lyrics and merged them with the lines ‘aap ne ghabrana nahi’. One of the lines of the rap song, written by Alavi says, “Sabun mehnga hojaey to aap ne lagana nahin. Bass aap ne ghabrana nahin”. Soon after the song went viral, internet users started sharing the song and lauded the artist for being ‘so talented’.

One of the internet users wrote, “Just love the way he sand ‘Bhera Gharg ho jaye par aap ne pachtana nahi.’” Several others compared Alavi’s art with Yashraj Mukhate who rose to fame with his ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ rap song. Internet users even said Alavi is “just amazing” and mocked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The video has garnered thousands of comments from across the globe including Indian lauded Alavi. One of the said that the “worst part is that it ends too soon” while someone else commented on YouTube, “Excellent political satire. Please make a complete version of this song.” One of the netizens noted that “Camera catching your eyes and sarcastic smiles, made this 58-second melody a special one” while another wished that the song should last for an hour.

Imran Khan’s ex-wife mocks him

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan on Wednesday also mocked his orating skills. Sharing an image of his most-used quotes during any public address, Reham posted "Imran Khan’s Any Speech Starterpack". From 'random stories from cricket career' to 'short world history lectures', according to Reham, Imran's all speeches mostly have similar material.

Within hours, Reham's Twitter post about how an individual can "pretend" to a Prime Minister has gone viral with several users saying that Imran's "whole life revolves around cricket. He never comes out of it". However, some followers of Pakistan PM also denounced Reham over 'always talking about ex-husband'.

Want to learn to pretend to be a PM in only a few weeks? Well now you can. Join our free taster course now to see how you too can fool upto 220 Million or more!! ðŸ‘‡ðŸ¼ pic.twitter.com/oLSY37BPcM — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) March 9, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.