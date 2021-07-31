Last Updated:

Pakistan: Bride Wears 100 Kg Lehenga On Wedding, Netizens Call It 'total Waste Of Money'

A video of a Pakistani bride wearing 100kg lehenga goes viral, netizens are stunned and call it a 'total waste of money'; Have a look

Riya Baibhawi
Bride

Image: Aadhiraspeaks/Twitter


Wedding is a special occasion. Regardless of region and religion, brides pull all the stops to make it ‘extra special’. Now in the latest addition, a woman in Pakistan has created headlines for donning a lehenga weighing over 100 kgs. The video of the bride wearing the glinting ensemble was shared last year but it recently resurfaced racking up nearly 170, 000 views. 

The one-minute 20-second clip shared on YouTube features the wedding of the Pakistani Bride. In the clip, the exuberant woman could be seen sitting along with her husband in what seems like a wedding reception. The bride looks resplendent in her red and golden ensemble which she compliments with ethnic jewelry including a maang tika and a necklace. A beautiful veil covers her hair which has been tied up in a bun. Alongside, the groom looks dashing in his golden sherwani and maroon turban. 

'Total waste' 

A photograph of the bride was later shared on Twitter by a user named Aadhiraspeaks that has created a stir on the internet. The glinting ensemble also triggered a heated debate on the internet with many calling it a “total waste” of money. “ Priorities went wrong..,” quipped a reader referring to the colossal weight of the lehenga. Meanwhile, a second person added, “I agree people have the right to spend their hard-earned money the way they like but this is absolutely crazy as this is not even looking good.” A third comment read, “Agreed that it's beautiful. But I'm very certain that she's going to be very tired after a few steps….” 

"So guests will be given a red lehenga welcome instead of a red carpet welcome," joked a user. Meanwhile, another comment read, "Excess of everything is bad....... " However, there were a few who supported the idea of creating the 100 kg lehenga stating that it looked "beautiful" and "gorgeous."

Image: Aadhiraspeaks/Twitter
 

