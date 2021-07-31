Pakistan: Bride Wears 100 Kg Lehenga On Wedding, Netizens Call It 'total Waste Of Money'

Wedding is a special occasion. Regardless of region and religion, brides pull all the stops to make it ‘extra special’. Now in the latest addition, a woman in Pakistan has created headlines for donning a lehenga weighing over 100 kgs. The video of the bride wearing the glinting ensemble was shared last year but it recently resurfaced racking up nearly 170, 000 views.

The one-minute 20-second clip shared on YouTube features the wedding of the Pakistani Bride. In the clip, the exuberant woman could be seen sitting along with her husband in what seems like a wedding reception. The bride looks resplendent in her red and golden ensemble which she compliments with ethnic jewelry including a maang tika and a necklace. A beautiful veil covers her hair which has been tied up in a bun. Alongside, the groom looks dashing in his golden sherwani and maroon turban.

'Total waste'

A photograph of the bride was later shared on Twitter by a user named Aadhiraspeaks that has created a stir on the internet. The glinting ensemble also triggered a heated debate on the internet with many calling it a “total waste” of money. “ Priorities went wrong..,” quipped a reader referring to the colossal weight of the lehenga. Meanwhile, a second person added, “I agree people have the right to spend their hard-earned money the way they like but this is absolutely crazy as this is not even looking good.” A third comment read, “Agreed that it's beautiful. But I'm very certain that she's going to be very tired after a few steps….”

"So guests will be given a red lehenga welcome instead of a red carpet welcome," joked a user. Meanwhile, another comment read, "Excess of everything is bad....... " However, there were a few who supported the idea of creating the 100 kg lehenga stating that it looked "beautiful" and "gorgeous."

100 Kg lehanga when the bride needs to diet her weight to 45 Kgs 🥺

Sta

Strange world we live in pic.twitter.com/GBcUYsQjXH — Aαԃԋιɾα 🇮🇳 (@Aadhiraspeaks) July 29, 2021

Priorities went wrong.. — Lost in Paradise 🇮🇳 (@Lost_human19) July 29, 2021

What a waste of money! 😏 — B Happy (@16abha16) July 29, 2021

Guests have to stamp all over the lehenga to come bless her. Super idea 👌 — Mind it 😎🤘🇮🇳 (@Yourstrulyrr2) July 29, 2021

A small part the very same world is covered by her lehenga.

Steps nahin dikh rahe . — 🇮🇳Being Insensitive 🇮🇳 (@SensitivityInc) July 29, 2021

Same can be used as tent for other function😂😂😂 — 🇮🇳Kamlesh🇮🇳 (@kamleshuae) July 29, 2021

Phir yehi legendary ghar pe kaleen bana ke rakhenge — his_XLNC🇮🇳❤ (@_XLNC) July 29, 2021

Just asking!!! What if there is sudden urge to use toilet 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤦🤦🤦 — Sunjeev Dalmia (@DalmiaSunjeev) July 29, 2021



Image: Aadhiraspeaks/Twitter



