Pakistan Couple Draws Flak For Using 'sedated' Lion Cub For Wedding Shoot; Video Surfaces

A Pakistani couple is facing severe backlash from animal activists on social media for allegedly using a ‘sedated’ lion cub as a mere prop for their wedding photoshoot. The image was posted by a Lahore-based photography studio that does bridal photoshoots, Studio Afzl along with a story on Instagram that expires within 24 hours. In the video story, the bride and can be seen holding the groom’s hand over the cub while the photographer captured the images.

As the camera person goes ahead with capturing the couple, the cub can be seen placed a bit farther. The stories were posted with hashtag #SherdiRani in a bid to emphasise the presence of the cub, a wild animal that apparently achieves hunting skills at the age of two. The matter was raised by JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter on Instagram saying “shame is a small word.” Even the “Save the Wild" group which is fighting to "save Pakistan’s wildlife from the threats of hunting, loss of habitat, and pesticides" also raised the concern while sharing the video.

Activists in Pakistan lambasts couple

The JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter while criticising the couple also question how can an individual take “legal action” against such deeds after the people get licences from the government. Taking to Instagram, the organisation wrote, “how can one take legal actions when these people have licenses to own these cubs? Once you get a license in Pakistan you can treat these poor cubs as you want. This is not something new, heart-wrenching videos of “Pet” tigers and lions are available all over youtube from Pakistan where people are mistreating them, depriving them of their natural habitat.”

“The problem starts with the wildlife trade and these government licences to own them. Wildlife animals belong in the wild! These photoshoots have become a new trend, unfortunately...You talk about education and awareness? This is the educated, elite class of our country. Animal cruelty is divided by class system too. There is abuse on every level. From lions to dogs to donkeys,” it added.



