Pakistan: Journalist Slaps Boy During Live Telecast; Says 'he Was Misbehaving'

In a recent development, a video of a woman journalist slapping a boy in Pakistan is going viral on social media. The journalist slapped the boy for allegedly misbehaving during a live broadcast.

According to sources, the journalist was reporting about the recent happenings of Eid-al-Adha, which was observed on July 10. Reportedly, the video went viral and has been viewed more than 400,000 times since Monday.

In the video, several locals including women and children were seen surrounding the journalist. The boy was allegedly misbehaving which enraged the journalist, who slapped him.

Some users on Twitter replied that the boy said something unappreciated which caused the journalist to lose her cool. Reportedly, the video of the journalist has left Twitter divided. Some users supported her by mentioning the behaviour of the boy while others termed her actions as unnecessary.

The journalist Maira Hashmi took to Twitter for an explanation. She said, “The boy was bullying one of the families during the live broadcast. She further said that she didn’t want to give another chance to his nuisance."

Image: Twitter/@ItxMeKarma