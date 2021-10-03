There's no denying the fact that the wedding day is always one of the most enjoyable moments of a person's life and people do all sorts of creative and bizarre things on this day. Well, this wedding is turning a lot of heads on social media because the newlyweds opted for a unique wedding vehicle for reaching the wedding venue. Ditching all the luxurious options, the couple used a JCB to make the day special and the video of the same is going viral on the internet.

Shared on the microblogging platform, the 40-second video opens with a bride and groom standing on an excavator, along with other guests following them. While keeping it simple yet attractive, the duo is seen nicely dressed in wedding attire, standing amid the flowery decorations where two couch seats are seen fitted into the carrier of the vehicle. The unusual wedding happened in Pakistan’s Hunza Valley and was recorded by a Pakistani journalist, Ghulam Abbas Shah.

In the video, it is seen that the people around the JCB are cheering and hooting the newlyweds, while the excavator stops and the duo steps down from it, where they exchange garlands and perform other marriage rituals. Since the video went on social media, it has amassed humongous views and numerous comments. Netizens couldn't resist reacting to the post. Some lauded the creative idea, while others congratulated the newlyweds.

Tanveer, it is my village. The boy is the driver of this dozer and the girl is honouring the profession of her husband. I liked the idea that an educated lady must respect and accept the profession of her husband and should not look down upon the profession of her husband. — Zahid Hussain (@zahidfouji) October 2, 2021

I understand we all crave for attention at some point in our lives but this is different level. What's next? Dulha dulhan dropping from heli? https://t.co/fsr80K55xj — Mutton Chops (@Chill_e_illahi) October 1, 2021

Gilgitis are lively people. They always enjoy such occasions of happiness to their best. https://t.co/cFfGYWidp0 — Hasaan (@Warwounded__) October 1, 2021

One user who knew the couple said the groom was a JCB operator and the bride opted for this unique wedding vehicle to honor his profession. A second user said this guy must be a "civil engineer". "That's dangerous," wrote a third person.

Image: Twitter/@Ghulamabbasshah