'Make Him Citizen Too': Imran Slammed As Puppet Geelani Gets Pakistan's Top Civilian Award

In a shocking but entirely believable development, a resolution has been passed in Pakistan to confer the country’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, to Kashmiri separatist and former Hurriyat Conference chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Moreover, as per reports, they have proposed to name a university after the pro-Pak stooge him and proposed the inclusion of his 'struggle’ in the country’s academic curriculum.

The news went viral on the internet and netizens slammed Pakistan stating that Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan considers a separatist from India as their 'highest civilian'. While some of them said that this action proves how Pakistan has been infiltrating terrorists in J&K, others pointed out Pakistan's sham steps to stop cross-border terrorism. Many said that Pakistan should grant him citizenship too and he should not be allowed to stay in India.

Geelani who is well known for spreading Pakistan's propaganda in the valley, resigned from Hurriyat earlier this month. As per reports, the resolution has been moved by Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mustaq Ahmad. The resolution which was passed unanimously with a voice vote in the Pakistan Senate said that Geelani had made 'selfless and relentless struggle and sacrifices” in the struggle for 'self-determination” in Jammu and Kashmir J&K.

Here are some reaction:

Geelani resigns from Hurriyat

Earlier, this month, in a massive development, Geelani resigned from the Hurriyat conference saying that he would keep himself aloof from the matters of the conference. The 90-year-old who is also the former Chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, in his letter expressed his desire to distance himself from the Hurriyat due to the 'present state and condition' of the party. His resignation is being seen as a big setback to Pakistan and the ISI whose agenda Geelani propagated for years. The leader has been dealing with multiple ailments and has mostly been under house arrest at his residence in Hyderpora since 2010, though as stated in his letter, his anti-India activities continued.

