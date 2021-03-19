Pakistani Bride Demands Books Worth Rs 46,000 As Wedding Gift From Groom; Watch Video

A newly-wed Pakistani bride has a unique wedding gift demand which has won the hearts of netizens. The video has been shared by a user Mona Farooq Ahmad on Twitter in which the bride Naila Shamal from Mardan city Pakistan has demanded books worth Pakistani rupees 1 lakh as her haq mehr in her wedding. In the video, the bride in her wedding attire can be seen sitting near a bookshelf and explaining to people her decision. Haq Mehr is the gift that Muslim women get from the groom's side on their wedding.

Naila Shamal demands books as Haq Mehr

In the video, Naila Shamal is wearing a bridal outfit and she goes on to say, "As you all know, I have demanded books worth Pakistani rupees 100,000 for Haq Mehr. One reason for this is that due to rising inflation in our country, we cannot afford expensive gifts. On the other hand, it is also important to change the wrong customs. She added that "as a writer I demanded books because we all should value books." The caption alongside the post reads, "A bride Naila Shamal in Mardan KPK, Pakistan demanded books in Haq Mehr, worth 100k. The bride and the groom both are writers." Take a look at the post.

Since being shared, the video has got more than 120K likes and tons of reactions from netizens. People are liking the progressive thinking of the bride. One user wrote, "Come on people, have a big heart. Jewellery that she is wearing is artificial, not worth more than a few hundred rupees." Another individual commented, "The best gift that someone can ask is knowledge. And Wow !! You asked it so beautifully." "So sweet to know that. I like her thoughts", wrote another user.

No bit she is quite a woman...proud of her...BTW Mardan ppl demand a lot of Haqe Mehar otherwise. — Early BirdðŸ‡µðŸ‡° (@KhaOmm) March 16, 2021

It’s a progressive thought. The couple is lucky enough to have each other and they will definitely enjoy writing in each other’s company. More power to them ðŸ™ŒðŸ»! — Zainab (@bzainab27) March 16, 2021

Wow. What a Novel IdeaðŸ’•

May She enjoy a happy and long life with her partner.

Prayers and best wishes for bothðŸŒ¹ — Ayub Minhas (@daribaalam) March 16, 2021

The best gift that someone can ask is knowledge

And Wow !! You asked it so beautifully â¤ï¸ — Shashank (@88d79a3b9d554e1) March 17, 2021

Heartening approach Ma sha Allah — Qutabshahi (@Qutabshahi8) March 16, 2021

Great. We should now follow such things instead of our traditional norms — NUZ (@nadeemuzzaman) March 16, 2021

So sweet to know that. I really like her thoughts. ðŸ˜ðŸ‘ — Ijaz A Nadeem (@IjazANadeem) March 16, 2021

