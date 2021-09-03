Pakistani Minister Uses Teeth To Cut Ribbon At Store Opening, Says 'scissors Were Blunt'

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, a Pakistani minister, was invited to open an electronics store in his Rawalpindi seat, where an incident occurred which led to a viral video of him. In Pakistan, it is not uncommon for people to invite politicians to open an event. When Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan recently attended a shop's opening ceremony, he made headlines for his unconventional method of cutting the ribbon with his teeth! A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, with many users mocking him.

Pakistan minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan uses teeth to cut ribbon

On Thursday, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Punjab's Minister for Prisons and Spokesman, was called to cut the ribbon for an electronics shop in his Rawalpindi seat. However, when he attempted to cut the tape, things did not go according to plan. After a few failed attempts, the minister glanced around embarrassed, causing others to laugh. Then he resorted to cutting the tape with his teeth, which caused everyone to burst out laughing.

اپنے حلقے میں دوکان کے افتتاح کا انوکھا انداز۔۔۔!!! قینچی کند اور خراب تھی۔۔!!! مالک دوکان کو شرمندگی سے بچانے کے لیے نیا عالمی ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا۔۔!!!@UsmanAKBuzdar pic.twitter.com/MRxedX0ZaB — Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) September 2, 2021

Ribbon cutting ceremony by Fayyaz ul Hsssan Chohan pic.twitter.com/lsaELc4WME — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 2, 2021

Netizens respond to ribbon-cutting video

The minister himself uploaded the video as well and explained why he chose this kind of ribbon cutting. He claimed the “scissors were blunt and bad”, he said the “owner set a new world record to save the shop from embarrassment”. As the video gained popularity, some people couldn't stop making amusing similarities, while others mocked the minister. The video posted on Thursday has had over 40,000 views already. Several people also criticised him and the government. Some netizens noticed that the people in the video wore no masks. They called out the minister for not following COVID-19 norms.

Who is Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan?

Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan is a politician from Pakistan who has served in the Punjab Provincial Assembly since August 2018. He is the Punjab Provisional Minister for Prisons and Colonies at the moment. From August 27, 2018, to March 5, 2019, he was the Provincial Minister of Punjab for Information and Culture. From December 2, 2019, to December 2, 2020, he held this position for the second time. Since August 13, 2021, he has been the Government of Punjab's Spokesperson.

(Image Credit: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan - Twitter)