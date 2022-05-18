After posing for a TikTok video amid a forest fire, a popular Pakistani social media figure, with millions of followers, has become the cynosure of criticism. TikToker Humaira Asghar was seen wandering joyfully in a gown in front of a burning hillside in a 15-second small video with the caption: "Fire erupts wherever I am." The video immediately went viral on social media before it was taken down owing to the criticism that started to pour in. Later, Asghar defended herself saying that she did not set the fire and that "there was no harm in making videos," ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Rina Saeed Khan Satti, an environmental activist and chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, also shared the video on Twitter and termed it a "disturbing & disastrous trend on Tik Tok." "This is a disturbing & disastrous trend on Tik Tok! Young people desperate 4 followers are setting fire to our forests during this hot & dry season! In Australia, it is lifetime imprisonment for those who start wildfires. We need to introduce similar legislation @WildlifeBoard [sic]," she wrote while sharing the video.

This is a disturbing & disastrous trend on Tik Tok! Young people desperate 4 followers are setting fire to our forests during this hot & dry season! In Australia it is lifetime imprisonment for those who start wildfires. We need to introduce similar legislation ⁦@WildlifeBoard pic.twitter.com/RGMXnbG9f1 — Rina S Khan Satti (@rinasaeed) May 17, 2022

Furthermore, the video garnered a number of comments by users who went all out in criticising the online celebrity. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Extremely shameful!". "People gone crazy to get followers and crossing all limits n decency to get name and fame. Society’s values eroded. Kudos to ur efforts to save nature," wrote another. "Please take legal actions against them. They are making silly Tiktoks and we are burning in our daily life [sic]," expresses a third. "This is insane. All segments of society should take it seriously. Tomorrow people may put neighbours' houses on fire for the TikTok trend. Definitely, a strict law needed to be implemented. Look like the disease is in the teen [sic]" read another comment.

Extremely shameful ! — 𝐼𝓂𝓇𝒶𝓃 𝒶𝒷𝒷𝒶𝓈  (@President0ffice) May 17, 2022

People gone crazy to get followers and crossing all limits n decency to get name and fame. Society’s values eroded. Kudos to ur efforts to save nature — Rahim ullah Wazir (@rahimullah655) May 17, 2022

Please take legal actions against them.They are making silly Tiktoks and we are burning in our daily life. — Noman Altaf (@nomanxee) May 17, 2022

This is insane. All segment of society should take it seriously. Tomorrow people may put neighbours house on fire for TikTok trend . Definitely a strict law needed to be implemented. Look like the disease is in the teen — nasir jamal (@vampgem) May 17, 2022

Australian doctor barred from practice for shooting TikTok video in between surgeries

In a similar kind of incident, an Australian-based doctor, who had over 13 million followers on TikTok, was banned last year from practising any kind of surgical procedure unsupervised after several patients complained against him for filming TikTok videos midway through cosmetic surgeries. Furthermore, Dr Daniel Aronov was also asked to remove his social media posts that are related to surgical procedures, as per Newsweek. While Dr Aronov did not just post snips from his surgeries, he also shared lesser-known facts about cosmetic operations, taking a break from work midway to perform short dance segments and more, the report added.