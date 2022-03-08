Panda's Attempt To Escape Enclosure In Viral Video Leaves Netizens Smiling; Watch

Pandas are among the most adorable and endearing species on the planet, and the internet often delights viewers with videos of the lovable creature. In one such video posted on Twitter, a panda is seen trying to make a cute escape. The viral video shows the panda trying to escape an enclosure by climbing up and rolling down the passage in an endearing way.

The source for this viral clip is still unknown but the cute escape attempt is surely stirring and has taken the internet by storm. The way the panda climbs up a moat and then rolls down the passage is bound to bring a smile to everyone's face; the animal tries hard to climb the pavement and when almost successful, slips down. It then stars rolling down the moat, as if too lazy to walk.

"They don't literally care they're endangered", commented one of the netizens. The comments showed up the concerns regarding the endangered species, as netizens enjoyed watching the cute panda entertain them with his antics. A second user commented, "I will not show this cute video to my kids. They'll start doing it at home right away."

Pandas are known to be adorable creatures when it comes to their activities and has a reputation for being lazy. They are themselves fascinating animals. This was very visible in the viral video where the panda preferred to roll rather than walk. The video garnered over 8K likes and several retweets; the comments section was flooded with emojis appreciating the lovely animal.

(Image: @NationalZoo/Twitter)