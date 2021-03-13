Pandya Patra to Dhoni Khichdi: Motera Thali serves dishes named after Indian cricketers

Parlaying on the popularity of cricket in India, a restaurant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is serving a ‘special thali’ full of dishes named after popular cricketers. From Dhoni Khichdi, Harbhajan Handvo, Shardul Shrikhand to Pandya Patra, the five feet long Motera thali has it all. The plate is being served in the Courtyard Marriott, a restaurant located merely eight kilometers from India’s largest cricket stadium.

The dishes served at the luxury hotel range from sweet to savory and also includes traditional Gujarati dishes. However, it is their name that has now led to an influx of people. The dishes in the special thali include Pandya Patra, Dhoni Khichdi, Bhuvaneshwar Bharta, Rohit Aloo Rashila, Shardul Shrikhand, Bouncer Basundi, Hattrick Gujarati dal, Bhumra Bhindi Simlamirch, Harbhajan Handvo, and Kohli Khaman.

Courtyard by Marriott also took to social media to post a picture of the thali which left netizens delighted. “Wow! The thali is just insane,” wrote an exuberant user. While, another added, “I need to have this at the earliest.”

Cricket Raas Festival

The restaurant earlier showed its vehemence towards Cricket and its fans by celebrating the Cricket Raas festival in which they introduced the Motera Thali Challenge. As a part of the challenge, one was supposed to complete the entire thali that consisted of different dishes, rice, appetizers, breads and desserts, within an hour, and the entire group of customers who give it a try. However, the maximum number of people who could include in a team was four. Cricketer Parthiv Patel was invited as a guest of honor in this challenge, and he also tried this unique challenge of finishing the mammoth thali with his friend.

Naming food items after celebrities is not a new trend. Various food items and popular dishes have gotten their monikers from famous personalities. Some of them include Cobb Salad which is named American Footballer Bob Cobb, Margherita Pizza which got its name after Queen Consort of Italy, Margherita of Savoy. While not many know that Caesar Salad is named after Italian Chef Caesar Cardini. Nachos is named after Mexican hotelier Ignacio Anaya who was nicknamed Nacho.

