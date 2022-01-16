Para-athlete Kamalakanta Nayak Aims Guinness Record With 200 Km Coverage On Wheelchair

Quick links:
Image: ANI
With an aim to enter the Guinness Book of World Records by covering 200 km in 24 hours, Para-athlete Kamalakanta Nayak is all set to attempt a Guinness Record for the 'Greatest Distance' covered in 24 hours in a manual wheelchair from Master Canteen Square to Rajmahal Square Cycle Track point in Odisha. While speaking to ANI, the athlete revealed that he is being supported by his family, coach and doctors.
Kamalakanta Nayak suffered with suicidal thoughts:
"After spinal cord injury, I have struggled with suicidal thoughts But family, coach, doctors supported me to recover," added Nayak.
The association along with the Betterlife foundation team has been assisting the Para-athlete to successfully attempt for Guinness World Record.
Kamal has experienced a long way from not being able to walk to being a marathoner. His eternal exploration to rejuvenate life brought him across Dr, P P Mohanty of the National Institute of Rehabilitation Training & Research, Olatpur.
"My sister and Dr P P Mohanty at the National Institute of Rehabilitation Training & Research, Olatpur, Durgabhai, S Vaidyanathan, my coach constantly motivated me to come back to life and participate in para-athlete. I was not able to get up from bed but they helped and motivated me so much that I can run a marathon," he added.
"This is time I want to set a record for 200 km marathon. My message to all the specially-abled people is that we are no different from other people. We can perform all kinds of activities just like any other person," he added.
Kamal Kanta first participated in The Ability Marathon, in Kalinga Stadium conducted by the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities Department (SSEPD) Department, the government of Odisha. Thereafter, he started participating in different marathons across the nation.
He is the only Indian who completed a wheelchair ultra-marathon of 139.57 km in 15 hours. He is also 16-time half-marathon (21 km), 13-time full marathon runner (42 km) and Captain of the Odisha wheelchair Basketball Team.
