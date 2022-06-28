Paris: Compassionate Video Of Cops Helping Ducks Cross Road Leaves Internet Impressed

There are n number of videos and posts on Internet which show that humanity still exists. On the same lines a video has gone viral on the internet showing traffic cops stopping traffic to help a family of ducks cross the road. The heartfelt video received love and priases across the internet.

The viral video shows a busy street in Paris visibly with a heavy traffic . It is believed to be recorded at Canard Street in the city. “A moment of cuteness in Paris,” read the caption on the video. As the video progressed, it showed two police officers in uniform as they stopped some oncoming traffic so that a family of ducks can cross the road safely. The video ends by showing the the ducks crossing over to the other side of the road safely.

Previously, the viral video that went viral showed the officials temporarily halting traffic to make way for a group of adorable otters crossing the busy Orchard Road Safely at Singapore's presidential palace, Instana. The noble and adorable gesture by Singapore's traffic police won the hearts of netizens, who reacted with love and praise for the officials.

Netizens say, 'French people being nice'

The trending video has won the hearts of many on the internet and has garnered around 10.2 million views along with several comments. The heartwarming video has also prompted many to express their views, "French people being nice," a user wrote. The second user expressed, "The only time I believe cops motto 'We serve and protect'." The third user wrote, "Even ducks have their security but you don’t lol."

Image: Instagram/@licsu