Parrot Caught Playing Peekaboo With Traffic Camera In Brazil, Watch Viral Video

The internet is often swamped with animals and birds videos that bring a smile to people's faces. People frequently take to social media to share adorable and amusing videos that leave netizens guessing. However, there are also some that don't have anything special to offer yet are nonetheless delightful to watch. One such example is the latest video where a parrot was seen playing peekaboo with the traffic camera in Brazil. In Curitiba, the southern Brazilian state of Paraná, a turquoise-fronted amazon parrot took a break from flying and became inquisitive after discovering the electronic device. In a charming photobombing moment, the bird was spotted looking into the lens on the busy BR-116 route near the city.

The short video clip was shared on Twitter by the Road management company Arteris Planalto Sul shared, showcasing the "special guest" constantly simply looking through the lens, stopping the camera's recording as vehicles passed by. The video has garnered more than 2.64 lakh views and around 500 likes. While netizens were enthralled by the parrot's playful antics, it is not the first bird to exhibit an interest in CCTV cameras installed on the Latin American country's roadways. Earlier, in the month of April, two toucans were seen pecking at a camera mounted atop a traffic signal near Campinas, Sao Paulo. The duo even tried to "eat" the camera, as footage showed them biting the device.

🦜🦜 Sextou! Na manhã de hoje (29), recebemos uma visita para lá de especial em uma das câmeras do nosso circuito de CFTV, no km 115 da BR-116/PR, em Curitiba. A espécie foi identificada como um papagaio - nome científico amazona aestiva. Só de olho 👀 pic.twitter.com/UwKHeaT8E1 — Arteris Planalto Sul (@Arteris_APS) October 29, 2021

Sound of Kookaburra bird mesmerizes netizens

Earlier, another cute video had surfaced on the internet showcasing the call of a Kookaburra bird. The video was shared by San Diego Zoo on Instagram. The clip of the bird had caught the attention of netizens who could not stop themselves from praising the sound of Kookaburra. The San Diego Zoo shared the video alongside the caption, "Kookaburras, start your engines". The video of the bird making sound has caught the netizens attention. In the video, the bird can be seen sitting on a person's hand and when the bird stops making the sound, a person in the background is heard saying, "good job". The video has garnered more than 1.15 lakh likes and also a number of comments from people.

Image: Twitter/@Arteris Planalto Sul