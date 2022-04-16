Last Updated:

Parrot Opens Up Nut Bolt Using Its Tongue, Netizens Call It 'intelligent'; Watch Video

In a now-viral video, a parrot can be seen imbibed with the engineering skills of humans in it, as it opens a nut bolt using its tongue. Watch viral video here.

For an animal lover, social media has a lot of content to look at. From watching cat and dog videos to amusing birds, such videos continue to top the entertainment list. As of now, a video that is doing rounds on social media is winning the hearts is about a parrot. This mesmerizing video will surely win your heart or might leave you in surprise. Parrots are known to have the sense to copy humans when it comes to verbal communication. No denying that these adorable birds are specialized in imitating humans.

In a now-viral video, a parrot has been seen talking same as humans but, here it can be seen with engineering skills of humans in it. However, the parrot can be seen opening a nut bolt using its tongue. It upheld using the force from its tongue to holster the screw upwards towards the edge of the nut bolt and soon, it reached the edge. However, this mesmerizing video also detailed the facts about the bird's capabilities and intelligence.

Netizens react to the video; calls the bird 'intelligent'

The video emerged on Twitter, shared by the account name @TheFigen, "Amazing", read the caption. It has garnered 210K views and around 6.6K likes accompanied by retweets. However, users were seen putting out the reactions "I have one of these birds and what they're capable of would blow your mind. Locking a birdcage is a pretty involved task, and about once a year you have to find a new way". The second user, "It looks so helpful. We need him in our garage". The third user spelled, "Incredible haha".

