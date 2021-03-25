Parrot Says I Love You To A Dog, Netizens Say 'this Is Crazy Precious': Watch

People often come across adorable videos of cats, dogs and other pets on social media forums. Now, a new video has surfaced on the internet that shows a heartwarming moment between a parrot and a dog. In the video, shared by Wendy Marie on Instagram, a white coloured parrot has said I love you to a dog. Since being shared, the video has won over the hearts of netizens.

Parrot says I love you to a dog

Wendy Marie has shared the video alongside the caption, "Sweet Pea meets new puppy for the first time". In the video, Wendy has introduced her parrot Sweet Pea to the pet dog. Meanwhile, The parrot with its leg is seen patting the pet dog's head. Wendy after some moments asks the bird to says 'love you' to the dog. Take a look at the video.

Since being shared on March 24, the video has got more than 96,000 views and accumulated tons of reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Oh myyyy god! That is the sweetest thing I have ever saw! My heart just melted." "I can’t get over this", commented another user. Another individual wrote, "That cracks me up, too and too cute." Check out netizens reactions.

(Image Credits: The_Parrot_Lady Instagram)

