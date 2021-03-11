Part Of TV Set Collapses On Anchor During Live Show Sending Him Face-first On To Table

In a horrifying incident, a television set collapsed and fell on the anchor of a sports channel during live programming, capturing the chilling scene on camera. The shocking incident occurred during a live programme on ESPN FC Radio. The video of the accident is being widely shared on social media platforms, where it has already garnered millions of views.

In the video, ESPN sports analyst from Colombia, Carlos Orduz can be seen sitting as one of the panelists in the show. Suddenly, a huge piece of the set falls on the Orduz, crushing him face-first on the desk. As soon as the incident occurs, the camera zooms in on the anchor of the show, who calls for a commercial break while looking absolutely stunned.

The 17-second-long video shared by NBCUniversal executive Mike Sington has garnered more than 1.2 million views on Twitter alone since it was posted late last night.

'I am fine'

However, the positive news is that the anchor escaped the incident without any major injuries. Orduz took to Twitter to thank all the well-wishers who expressed concerns regarding the incident as he informed that he did not suffer any serious injury apart from a “bruise” and “blow to the nose”.

“To those who wrote to me and greeted me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine, thank God after the medical check-up, the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose (no fracture). Greetings and thanks,” Orduz shared on Twitter.

Orduz also posted a video on his Twitter handle after the show, where he says he is absolutely fine and did not suffer a serious injury. In the comment section of the post, one of the users suggested he should sue the channel for being irresponsible. "That's called being grateful to whoever feeds you, many wait for such an accident to sue and point out their employer. Excellent I congratulate you and I am very happy that you are well, a good example of professionalism," another individual wrote.

