'Partner In Crime': US Couple Goes Skiing Wearing Saree And Dhoti; Watch Video

A US-based couple has created a stir on social media after they shared a video of themselves skiing while wearing traditional Indian attire. The couple, Divya Maiya and Madhu, took to Instagram to share the clip of their “crazy” adventure, which has left netizens in awe. While Maiya is seen wearing a blue-coloured saree, Madhu, on the other hand, is seen wearing a dhoti.

The clip opens to show them adjusting their skiing gears and getting ready to travel over snow. While sharing a series of images and videos, Maiya wrote, “We need to do something really crazy today to distract ourselves”. In another caption, she said, “My partner in crime for everything silly and stupid. And thank you for all the love pouring in from everywhere for the Skiing in Saree videos”.

READ: This Video Of A Snow-covered Railway Station In Himachal Pradesh Is Absolutely Divine

Since being shared, the video has now prompted people to drop different kinds of comments. While some users applauded the couple, others wrote they wanted to try it too. One user said, “Love this! You guys are awesome”. Another added, “You guys are crazy good. Made for each other”. “Hahah! This is brilliant,” added third. “You two were Fantastic. Very Inspirational. I want to try now from Canada.....Can't wait to see ur next adventure …hehe”.

READ: 'Friendship Goals': Puppy Takes A Ride On Duck, Netizens Joke 'Uber Looks Different'

Cartwheeling in saree

Meanwhile, in another incident, a Gymnast from Haryana recently took to Instagram and shared a video of herself doing ‘saree flips’. These were not ordinary flips as the woman can be seen doing her flips while wearing a saree, leaving the netizens completely stunned. In the video, she has perfected the art of cartwheeling as she performs the stunt with such ease. The short video shows Parul wearing a purple saree. As the video progresses, she runs toward a mattress and performs three flips continuously, without even taking a break. The woman makes it look so effortless. The caption of the video says, “Saree m khatrnak stunt (Dangerous stunt in a saree)”.

READ: Cheetah Cub Plays With Mother In Wild, The Adorable Video Leaves Netizens Is Awe

READ: Is That A Man Or...?: Optical Illusion Of A Figure In Snowy Forest Leaves Netizens Baffled

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.