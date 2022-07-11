Passenger Raises 'train Hijack' Alarm On Twitter; Railways Clarify 'it's Diverted'

Known for its swift service and assistance worldwide, Indian Railways has added yet another accolade to its crown. A passenger named Krushna Ch Behara recently took to Twitter and raised a serious complaint, alleging that a Karnataka-Delhi train has been hijacked thus seeking quick help from the railway authorities.

Alarmed by the complaint, the Railways Seva Kendra immediately responded to the post and sought the details of the train along with his mobile number. It also provided the helpline number and mail id for helping the passenger raise concerns for speedy redressal. In addition to that, it also directed Railway Police to look into the matter.

Following this, the Indian Railways, in a quick response, replied to the passenger, clarifying that the train has not been hijacked but instead has been diverted for certain reasons, thus giving rest to all the confusion and anxiety among passengers as well as netizens.

Check the series of tweets:

The train is not hijacked. Train is diverted. Don’t get panic — rpfscr (@rpfscr) July 10, 2022

Notably, the incident took place on July 10, Sunday, when the passenger took to his Twitter handle making a claim that the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express (12650) has been hijacked. This led to a wave of tension among other people who started raising concerns about the tweet. Some also shared the updates of the train, stating that it has been diverted due to maintenance work and further asked the user to refrain from raising false alarms.

Incidents of Indian Railways' quick actions

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time when Indian Railways have come to quick assistance of passengers after receiving complaints. A few days back, a father of a 16-year-old boy reached out to the Railways after he could not contact his son who was travelling alone by train.

As per his tweet, the man said that his son was supposed to get off the train at a specific station but could not. Instead of getting down in Piravam in Kerala, he missed the stop and went to Kottayam. Concerned about his whereabouts, the father tweeted to the Ministry following which quick actions were taken and the boy was found.

While using Twitter for raising complaints has become an easy way for passengers, some were also seen misusing the platform. In several instances, people were seen sharing hoax information about bombs being planted at railway stations. However, actions were taken against such people and they were arrested.

Image: PTI