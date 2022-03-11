Passengers Stunned To Find Uber India Head As Cab Driver, Call It 'superb Initiative'

Suppose you have booked a cab, the vehicle comes and you find that the person driving the cab is Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia. This is what happened with a person named Ananya Dwivedi who had stepped out of her house to work from office in a long time. She has shared the whole incident in a Linkedin post.

In the post, Ananya Dwivedi wrote, "One of the best advices I've ever read on the internet is what Sahil Bloom says- "increase your luck surface area." She then mentioned that she had booked a cab for going to the office for a long time and was surprised to see that the person driving her cab was none other than Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India. She first thought that "something is fishy" and she had searched his image on google to believe him. The Uber India President had revealed that he was driving cabs as part of his primary research.

Passenger surprised to find Uber India Head as cab driver

Ananya Dwivedi appreciated Prabhjeet Singh for getting on the ground to get to know about the problems. In the post, Ananya Dwivedi in the Linkedin post mentioned, "Guess who was driving the car, Prabhjeet Singh, Uber India chief executive officer (CEO). It was a part of his primary research. (I initially felt something is fishy and had to google his name and match the face to finally believe him). The serendipity is real! Also, it takes real humility as well as grit to get to the roots of the problems like this."

Madhuvanthi Sundararajan calls it 'superb initiative'

Another person named Madhuvanthi Sundararajan also shared a similar incident on Linkedin. Madhuvanthi Sundararajan has mentioned that she was ready to go to the office and had booked a cab. She revealed that she did not receive a message about asking the drop location and the driver immediately mentioned that he was on his way. She added that after the cab came, the driver asked, "Hi Madhuvanthi, I am the CEO of Uber India and you are my first passenger today. Would you be willing to do this ride?" She insisted that her day was made by Prabhjeet Singh and called it a "superb initiative." In the Linkedin post, Madhuvanthi Sundararajan mentioned, "Huge respect for wanting to understand things on-ground. "

Image: Linkedin/AnanyaDwivedi