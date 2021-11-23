Last Updated:

'Patient Teacher': Dog Trains Toddler To Crawl; Netizens Praise Pet For 'work Of Heart'

The effort of the Pomeranian dog for teaching the baby how to crawl is priceless, thus receiving over 113,000 views and several other comments; Watch.

Anwesha Majumdar
Image: Twitter/@susantananda3


Over the years, people have come across the saying that dogs are humans' best friends and yet again this has been proved when an adorable video of a baby and a cute doggo has resurfaced on social media. There is no doubt that the goofiness of dogs makes for quite captivating videos but this 18-second-long video has shown that dogs can also be very helpful.

This short video went viral instantly on social media when uploaded on the microblogging platform Twitter and was shared by IFS Susanta Nanda, with the caption, “Teaching is a work of heart Doggy teaching the design & art of crawling to the baby is so beautiful.” At the beginning, a little baby is seen lying on a mattress with a Pomeranian dog by its side. As the video progresses, the dog is seen trying to help and teach the baby how to crawl. 

In the viral video clip, it is witnessed that the baby was imitating the movement of the dog. Positioned peculiarly, the dog was crawling by dragging itself with the help of its front legs. At one point, the baby did crawl and stand on his knees. The dog then comes towards the baby and expresses affection as the animal continues to guide the child. 

Netizens' reactions

The effort of the dog for teaching the baby how to crawl is priceless, thus receiving over 113,000 views. Once the video was uploaded, it garnered several amusing comments. A social media user wrote, “What a wonderful picture. Thank you, sir. I go through many of your lovely posts with natural scenery,” while another commented, “Teaching and learning ... Great to see how a baby is learning it from the doggy ... Really good.'' A third one said, “It's really heart touching.” 

In another enchanting dog video that was shared on Instagram shows a dog, named Secret, playing hopscotch with a reference from the Netflix popular show, Squid Game. In the video, it can be seen that the dog bounces between the boxes while the song "Red light green light" from the series is being played. The dog stops as the music fades away, indicating that he does not want to be removed from the game. 

 Image: Twitter/ @susantananda3

