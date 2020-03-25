The Debate
Patna's Couple Got Married Via Video Conference Amid Complete Lockdown; Watch

What’s Viral

Amid the complete lockdown in the state of Bihar due to coronavirus outbreak, a couple got married via video conferencing on March 23, as per reports.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Patna

Amid the complete lockdown in the state of Bihar due to coronavirus outbreak, a couple got married via video conference on March 23. A video of the 'nikah' shows family and friends of the bride and groom gathered on either side of the screen. The unique video was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

READ: Bihar DGP Appeals To The People Of The State To Stay Home; Warns Imposition Of Penalty

Video garners over 7,400 views

As soon as the video was shared on the micro-blogging platform, it managed to garner over 7,400 views with 1300 likes and 325 comments. 

READ: Bihar Govt Advises Media To Refrain From Interviewing Patients, Relatives Or Treating Docs

Bihar under lockdown

The Bihar government announced on March 22 a lockdown in urban areas with immediate effect to contain the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the lockdown is being enforced in all district, sub-divisional and block headquarters and municipal towns till March 31. Bihar has reported two COVID-19 cases and one of them died March 22 morning at a hospital in Patna. Kumar urged people to extend their cooperation in the fight against the deadly virus.

READ: Bihar Orders To Convert Village Schools Into Coronavirus Quarantine Centres For Returnees

READ: Bihar ACS Orders Temporary Accommodation For Those Returning To Villages From Other States

 

 

First Published:
