Patna's Couple Got Married Via Video Conference Amid Complete Lockdown; Watch

Amid the complete lockdown in the state of Bihar due to coronavirus outbreak, a couple got married via video conference on March 23. A video of the 'nikah' shows family and friends of the bride and groom gathered on either side of the screen. The unique video was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Bihar: 'Nikah' of a couple was performed through video conferencing in Patna yesterday, amid lockdown in the state due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/WtQaiZCuyH — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Exciting news coming from Bihar. Days are near when various other essential works will be done thru via internet service. — Piyush Prakkash (@BeingPiyush) March 24, 2020

That's great. 🙏🏻💥 Bhagwan apko dher sari khushiya de — Deepak Dhage (@deepakdhage111) March 24, 2020

Reception bhi aise kar lena phir paise hi paise bachenge..😕 pic.twitter.com/blKmoPY2JF — cartoon network🐰 (@shikhark323) March 24, 2020

excellent! changing times. 🙏 — Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) March 24, 2020

Modern log — Quarantine Thanos ! (@DrDoomUSA) March 24, 2020

Bhi date thoda postpone karlete..🤣🤣 — Shelke Rahul (@shelkerahul7) March 24, 2020

Bihar under lockdown

The Bihar government announced on March 22 a lockdown in urban areas with immediate effect to contain the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the lockdown is being enforced in all district, sub-divisional and block headquarters and municipal towns till March 31. Bihar has reported two COVID-19 cases and one of them died March 22 morning at a hospital in Patna. Kumar urged people to extend their cooperation in the fight against the deadly virus.

