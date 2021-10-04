Those who are active on social media must have come across the Pakistani girl, Dananeer Mobeen's video, who an internet sensation for her "Yeh Humari Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" video. The 20-year-old is back with a new video, and this time she is heard singing a soothing song, leaving netizens amused by her soulful voice. There's no doubt that Mobeen is an avid singer and she keeps updating her videos on Instagram, which helps her stay connected to her fans.

The latest video shared by Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl opens with Mobeen singing, "Khoya Jo Tu, Houga Maera Kya" from a Pakistani film "Punjab Nahe Jaungi!"-Ae Dil. While sharing the video, she also tagged the singer, Shiraz Uppal. And wrote that this "melodic song" is one of her favorite albums. Watch the video below.

Since the video went online, it has attracted a flood of reactions from fans and followers, and, the video has garnered more than 5.3 lakh views and counting, along with hundreds of reactions. The share has prompted netizens to post comments. One Instagrammer, after listing the song, declared Mobeen a "Nightingale". Another person heard Dananeer's viral song and expressed that she should seriously pursue singing as a career, he wrote, "Please-you should really pursue singing as a career!!! You’re too good at this".While another desperate fan asked Mobeen if she would marry him, he wrote, "Will you marry me?". A fourth person said, "Looking gorgeous with glasses also".

For the unversed, Dananeer Mobeen is a social media influencer who got fame after her "Yeh Humari Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" video went crazy viral on social media platforms. She lives in Pakistan's Peshawar with her family. She is also popular under the name Pawri Girl and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The 20-year-old stays connected to her fans through her varied posts and often comes up with new content on different subjects and regularly posts pictures from her photoshoots and travel escapades.

Image: Instagram/@Dananeerr