'Pawrtners In Crime': Incredible Bond Between Dog And Cat Creates World Records; WATCH

It is a common belief that a cat and a dog cannot stand with each other when together. However, an unusual sharing of the bond between the two opposite creatures has rocked the internet. This time the "opposite duo" has not only become the "talk of the town" but created a world record, breaking the decades' old perception.

Well, this has been possible due to a forever friendship between Sashimi (a 7 years old Bengal cat) and Lollipop (a 5 years old Boston Terrier) from Ontario, Canada. The recent video shared by the Guinness World Records shows both the animal playing together, and, most surprisingly, scoot around together. Most importantly, the duo recorded their names in the Guinness World Records 2022 book. Watch the video of dog and cat here:

According to the GWR, the unlikely pair broke the record for fastest 5m on a scooter by a dog and cat (pair) with a time of 4.37 seconds. Their owner told the GWR that they knew each other since they were a puppy and kittens. According to the owner, Sashimi won’t train with the other cats, preferring Lollipop’s company, while Lollipop won’t share her equipment with any other animal.

"When Lollipop and Sashimi scoot together in public, the response can only be likened to a media frenzy over a celebrity. People gather! Take videos! They create quite the stir," said Melissa Millett, a 40-year-old professional dog trainer from Ontario. "Lollipop and Sashimi both enjoyed the scooter alone and it had never occurred to me that they would ride it together," says Melissa.

They become pawrtners in crime: Owner

"One day during practice, Lollipop was working on her scooter riding when Sashimi ran over to try and steal a turn! Sashimi jumped on the scooter first, then Lollipop jumped on and started pushing her. We were shocked!!! They had made up this trick themselves!!! It is now my absolute favourite trick," added Melissa. "Now the two became… pawrtners in crime!" Meanwhile, the video went viral on social media platforms since being shared some three days ago. The video has garnered over twenty-seven thousand views and thousands of witty comments. "Ahhahahaha..This is just too cute," commented an Instagram user. "The GWR these days make me laugh haha. Keep them coming. Love them!" wrote another user. "This is so cute," commented the other user. "I didn’t think I needed to see this today but thanks," commented the fourth user.

(Image: Instagram/Guinness World Records)