'Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank' Premiere Had Dogs Walking Red Carpet As Guests | Watch

Movie premieres are star-studded elite events where stars and makers of the film interact with fans and moviegoers in a bid to increase the venture's reach among the masses. Divas and divos tend to turn heads as they walk the red carpet in stunning designer outfits. However, in a turn of events, the makers of the latest film Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank had some special guests walk the red carpet of the film's premiere.

The makers of Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank recently had a million-dollar idea as they invited a pack of dogs and also made them walk down the red carpet. Alongside the dongs, their owners also attended the event and enjoyed a special treatment at the premiere. A video from the premiere of the film was shared on Instagram by an account dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady.

The video saw Lady arrive at the film's premiere and walk down the red carpet while everyone was cheering for her. There were even the paparazzi around who kept clicking her pictures. Lady was seemingly having a good time as she could not stop wiggling her tail throughout the premiere. While her owner tried on some props for her, Lady could be seen patiently sitting in her seat and enjoying the movie. The caption for the video reads, "Pov: Your dog was invited to a movie premiere."

Sharing the video, the Instagram user wrote, "POV: Your dog is more famous than you will ever be." Fans could not stop gushing over the clip as they showed their love for Lady. An Instagram user penned, "Looking the part for it too!" while another wrote, "She’s the (star) I’d be coming to see! Love you Lady!" An Instagram user also called her the "Queen," while another wrote, "This is so amazing! You’re living the life fren!"

Details about Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank

Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank is the latest animated film loosely based on the classic parody Blazing Saddles by Mel Brooks. The film is helmed by Rob Minkoff, Mark Koetsier and Chris Bailey, while Paramount Pictures Studio Store and Nickelodeon Movies are responsible for its distribution. The movie's plot revolves around a hound, who finds himself in a town full of cats that are looking for a hero to protect them from a ruthless villain.

Image: Instagram/@ladyandtheblues