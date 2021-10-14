Paytm CEO Shares Hilarious 'investment' Email He Received, Piques Netizens' Reaction

The CEO of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma has created headlines after he received a very strange email from a man who is looking for investment for his startup. The incident came to light when the CEO posted the screenshot of the email on his official Twitter handle with the caption, “Maan ko aapke paas 1Tn hai, tab kya aap 0.01 se sakte ho ? #mails_I_get.”

The email which Shekhar Sharma received had a man stating that he has learned a lot in past eight months than he has ever done so in 18 years of school. He has covered the entire history starting from Socrates, Aristotle, Buddha to Newton, Tesla.

The writing of the man indicates his poorly constructed pitch for the startup idea. He then went on to describe the two rules he follows in life, which are simplicity and focus. He cited the fundamentals of numbers as an example to explain how the formation of Earth as a planet started from one atom. He said, “Earth ki surubar ek atom se huyi hai, e.g. Numbers ki surubat 1 se hai”.

Man sends mail to Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

The man who wrote the mail also showed confidence in his ability to create a trillion-dollar business. He wrote, “Sir me paisa to bohat kama sakta hu trillion dollar business - textile, telecom, real estate beer alcohol jaisa hazaro steel etc”.

He also said that money is the most important aspect in the world after air, water, friends and family. He wrote, “Aaj k samay air, water, friends, family k baad important hai to paisa (money) hai”.

He even tried to convince Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma with utmost conviction that he has different thought processes. After strolling around with words, he finally got to the point and stated that he wants to establish a toy firm. His aim is to build the number one toy company in the world.

To fulfill his aim, the man said that he has called, texted, and emailed for at least five days to venture capital firms, but that none of them agreed to support his concept. He further said that if he would gladly offer financial aid to people if he was a trillionaire. He even complained that the rich people in India do not help others enough.

After the post was shared, people went gaga on social media, writing hilarious comments in the sections. One of the users wrote, “Agar socrates, newton aur buddha ke paas #linkedin hota to woh bhi ek baar to funding maang hi lete shayad.” Another user said, “Such emails must be entertaining at times amid aggressive pitches loaded with heavy financials.”

