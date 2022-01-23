Paytm Takes Dig At Shark Tank India To Promote Split Bill Feature; Calls It 'Udhaar Tank'

Shark Tank India, the Indian adaptation of the global business reality show, has become the talk of the town ever since it began airing in the country last month. Following the success of the show, Paytm on Thursday took a dig at the judges of start-up based reality show. The e-wallet and banking application company took a jibe at Shark Tank India to promote its split bill feature.

Paytm took a dig at the popular start-up funding show where aspiring entrepreneurs try to win investments for their ideas. The e-wallet company took to their official Twitter handle to share a fictitious conversation between four people over splitting a bill titled “Welcome to Udhaar Tank India”. Interestingly, the characters in the chat made up by Paytm uses famous lines used by the judges of the show.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Paytm takes a dig at Shark Tank India

The screenshot of the fictitious chat shared by Paytm starts with a person creating a split bill of Rs 1,500 on the app. The person starts the chat with a chat saying, “guys, everyone pay their shares,” of the split payment. It gets interesting as the second person replies, saying, “this is not my area of expertise,” in Hindi taking an apparent dig at Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, who constantly uses the line on the show.

Welcome to Udhaar Tank India. pic.twitter.com/1LIWFYbJu0 — Paytm (@Paytm) January 20, 2022

The third person continues with, “I am out,” which again is a jibe at Thapar. A third person says, “Ye sab doglapan hai,” which is an obvious reference to the most prominent Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover. The “doglapan hai” dialogue on the show have so far been made famous by several memes. Interestingly, Ashneer Grover is the founder of BharatPe, which is a direct Paytm rival.

The dig at the show by Paytm comes after the company’s founder and Ashneer Grover’s rival Vijay Shekhar Sharma, said that he would not be joining the show as a judge. Sharma, who is also a prolific angel investor said “I would rather not be," while responding to a question at a fireside chat during the India Digital Summit. He had made the comment in a manner, which diminished the value of the judge seat at the show.

Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is the adaptation of the business and investment-related American reality show by the same name. It ran for 13 seasons and helped several ambitious individuals take their business to the next level. The format of the show sees aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their idea or existing small business to the sharks/judges and give them details about their company. The sharks then decide if they would live to invest in the business.

The show's judges are talented individuals who are looked up to in the world of business. Ashneer Grover is the Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, which came into being in 2018. Aman Gupta is the Chief Marketing Officer of the electronics company boAt, while Anupam Mittal is the Founder and CEO of matrimony site Shaadi.com. Ghazal Alagh is known for her being the Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of MamaEarth, while Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The other judges include Vineeta Singh, who is the CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics and Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal.

Image: TWITTER/ SHUTTERSTOCK