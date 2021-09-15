Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma Just Had His Longest Zoom Call; What's Your Record?

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, from educational institutions to corporate offices, almost everybody has switched to the digital medium. With the advancement of new technology, applications like Zoom meeting, Google Meet and Skype have become a companion for students and employees. While the work-from-home culture has eased the lives of many of us during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has also allowed us to create several memories and stories to tell. From unexpected appearances of family members during Zoom calls to pure technical glitches, over the last year, several videos of goof ups during online calls have been shared by netizens. There is now the latest inclusion to that list - a tweet by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

On September 13, Sharma took to the microblogging site and wrote about his seven-hour-long meeting on Zoom. "Just finished my probably, the longest Zoom call. 7 hours 45 mins," wrote Sharma. Now, the latest post of the Paytm CEO has created a storm on the internet, with netizens talking about the patience of the Paytm CEO.

Check the tweet of the Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma here:

Just finished my probably, the longest Zoom call.

7 hours 45 mins. — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 13, 2021

Some netizens cracked jokes on the call, several applauded Paytm CEO

Since being shared, the post has garnered the attention of over thirty-nine hundred social media users. Some netizens applauded the Paytm CEO for his working ability, some remained puzzled about "whom he was talking with for more than seven hours." One such user wrote, "With whom? Still, you didn't break my record. I used to talk to my GF for 10 hours continuously." "What's the first word/thought that comes to your mind, after this marathon?" wrote another social media user. "If the call lasts that long, u r working really hard to make it a successful IPO and give happy exits," said a social media user named Dream Believe Achieve. While a user wondered about the man who was taking note of the whole meeting. "Ok. Worried about the person who needs to take meeting notes and share today by end of the day," wrote another Twitter user.

Have a look at the other Zoom calls that ended with a meme material

In a new hilarious video, a woman named Charlotte shared her own blunder during an all-important Zoom call meeting with her CEO and colleagues.“Please enjoy my chair breaking while on a call w/ my CEO,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

During the 1.05 minute video, the woman can be seen toppling off her chair by accident during the live call after it broke down. What followed after was an epic reaction from her colleagues and boss. While some were stunned over her sudden disappearance from the screen and took a little more time to process, others burst into laughter over the mess. Following her 'accident', the woman turns off her camera while she goes to fetch another chair. However, she forgets to mute the mic and is then heard hurling abuses in the background which sends her co-workers into another laughter riot.

