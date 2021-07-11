Peekaboo! Mama Duck Playing Hide & Seek With Ducklings Is Making Netizens Go 'aww'

An adorable video of the mother duck wading through the waters in the pond as the ducklings followed suit went viral on social media platforms. The video uploaded on the social media platform, Reddit captioning "Mommy duck playing hide and seek with her ducklings" has garnered over sixteen thousand views and over one thousand upvotes.

Watch: How mother duck adorably plays with her ducklings

In the viral video, it can be seen that a mother duck takes a dive in a pond, leaving the ducklings in a puzzled state. After some time, the mother duck appeared from some other place, following which the ducklings reach the spot. As soon as ducklings catch their mom, she again takes a dive in the pond. Ducklings start searching for their mom again, and this continues.

Viral video leaves netizens amused

While commenting over the viral video, one user wrote, "She’s probably teaching them how to: 1. Dive underwater to forage for food, and: 2. Scan for safety when they feel they are in an unsafe situation (finding the mother after she disappears and reappears)."

While another user who seems to have lost his father at an early age wrote, "My dad’s favourite game though he’s been hiding for decades."

While the other user, who seems familiar with the bird's behaviour wrote:

Reacting sarcastically, a user wrote, "My mom used to do that to me in department stores."

