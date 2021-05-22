Penguin Jumps Into Tourist Boat In Antarctica Leaves Netizens Amazed; Watch Viral Video

Social media forums are often filled with adorable videos of animals, a new video has surfaced on the internet where a baby penguin can be seen boarding a tourist boat in Antarctica. The penguin can be seen sitting in the boat with other passengers and enjoying the beautiful views. Netizens amazed with the whole incident could not stop themselves from reacting to the beautiful moment.

Penguin enjoys boat ride

The video was shared by John Bozinov on Instagram and in the post, he has described it as a magical moment. Bozinov has mentioned that he has been on a tour through Antarctica hundreds of times, but this had happened for the first time. The video shows the baby penguin trying to jump into the boat. John stopped the engine so that the penguin could board easily. When a passenger tried to touch the bird, the penguin moved away. As the clip proceeds, the bird is seen enjoying the captivating views of Antarctica with other passengers. Watch the video here:

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and netizens took to the comments section to share their views. Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 14000 likes and several reactions from people on the internet. One user commented, "This makes me so happy." Another user wrote, "So amazing you are blessed." "What a moment! That's amazing man", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

When in doubt,

Follow your mother pic.twitter.com/MXoqdb2687 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 18, 2021

IMAGE: JohnBozinov/Instagram

