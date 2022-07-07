Penguin Turns 'cute Artist' By Painting With Its Feet; Viral Artwork Gets Fans On Internet

Penguins are among the most friendly creatures in the world. The birds are often seen having an enjoyable time on land and having fun with researchers and tourists, which could be because their main predators (seals, sea lions, whales, and sharks) all reside in the water. Penguins are known not just for their friendly nature, but their fun-filled acts often turn out to be an amazing source of entertainment.

Many videos of penguins go viral for this reason and another such post has become a talking point on social media. A video shows an adorable penguin having fun with painting and has winning hearts on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show the little penguin being asked to stand on paint by her caretaker. As the woman leaves her grasp on the bird, it walks on two sheets of paper in front of it to leave footprints in yellow paint. The penguin is then asked to return to the starting point in a similar manner, leaving further footprints. The caretaker then changed the paint colour to blue, and the penguin could even be seen hopping adorably while repeating the process.

The sheets of paper were beautifully decorated with little penguin’s footprints and the creature too looked at it intently on being shown that by the caretaker. Sharing the video on Twitter, a user wrote, "Cutest artist of the day".

Netizens say, 'Loving it'

The viral video has been much loved by netizens as it accumulated around 1 million views. It has also garnered several likes and retweets. Many also expressed their views in the comments section. "Where can I buy its artwork? You never know, it could turn out to be Pablo Picasso of its own genre", a user wrote. Another netizen wrote, "Loving the way she shows the artist their work".

Loving the way she shows the artist their work. 👌🏽 — Grumps (@BobStrade) July 7, 2022

Where can I buy it’s artwork? You never know, it could turn out to be Pablo Picasso of its own genre. 🤣🤣 — Vicky de Castro (@torideca) July 6, 2022

Earlier, a viral video of dozens of penguins chasing a butterfly ahead of them had taken the internet by storm. The video showed a group of Adelie penguins excitedly jumping across a southern landscape. The little creatures were seen hopping ahead like they were just going about their business but it seemed like they chasing the butterfly flying ahead of them.