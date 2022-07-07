Penguins Reject Cheaper Fish As Food Amid Japanese Aquarium Battling Economic Woes

Penguins are among the most adorable animals and there's no denying the fact that they are one of the best entertainers. The threats from predators in water could be one of the reasons why they could frequently be seen happy on land.

However, that was not the case at an aquarium in Japan. A video has emerged on social media, where one could see no response from penguins when they are offered a mackerel. The birds could be seen turning their heads away when the employee at the aquarium tries to feed the fish to them. Similar was the response by otters who run away after smelling the mackerel.

Aquarium switched to a cheaper alternative to cut the costs

The video emerged on Twitter, shared by a Japanese media outlet. As per CNN, the situation is being witnessed at Japan's Hakone-en Aquarium, near Tokyo, which is battling inflation. The prices of "aji," or Japanese horse mackerel, which was the staple food for the penguins, have increased by 20-30 percent since last year.

The aquarium houses 32,000 animals including sharks and seals and has switched to a cheaper alternative for the penguins amid the economic trouble being faced by countries around the world.

The rise in prices of aji forced the aquarium then to put 'saba,' or mackerel into the diet of the penguins. Due to the penguins' reluctance to eat 'saba', the employees are mixing the food item with their favourite 'aji', a ploy that has turned out to be a temporary solution.

"Ideally, they would like to have a full aji, but they are patiently eating mackerel, "aquarium keeper Hiroki Shimamoto was quoted as saying in the report.