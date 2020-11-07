Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh's Son Bumps Into Live Interview; Twitterati In Splits

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was being interviewed on MSNBC on Friday, November 6. Amid his conversation, his son unintentionally walked into his room with a phone in his hand. Interestingly, the boy also looked up and made eye contact with the camera. As soon as he realised that Josh was being broadcast on TV, he left the room. A snippet of Josh Shapiro's interview has surfaced on the internet and Twitterati has hilarious responses to it.

Twitterati in splits after Josh's son bumps into his interview

this teen wins election night 4.0 pic.twitter.com/wzzoyXwMU0 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 7, 2020

It was too funny!! A much needed laugh ðŸ˜‚! We rewound it!! ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/v2zv7DBMqJ — Jennie Schwartzman (@therealjennieny) November 7, 2020

Thank you, just watched it again. CLASSIC ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Shut Up Smalls (@heyshutupsmalls) November 7, 2020

"It was too funny!! A much needed laugh! We rewound it!!" tweeted a user. Another user wrote, "Forever and ever the hardest I ever laughed at a video online", whereas another comment read, "Yes! Where can I find the video in full? Most hilarious footage of all time". Not only this, Josh himself shared a snippet of the same on his official Instagram account. Sharing the video, he wrote, "See, politicians are people too!". Soon, his post was flooded with comments.

Josh Shapiro's video

The video went viral on Twitter. A user on the micro-blogging platform also declared Josh Shapiro's son as the winner. "This teen wins election night 4.0," he wrote. Many simply dropped laughter emoticons on the video. Sharing a photo on his Instagram account, Josh wrote "#dadlife".

On Friday, the Associated Press declared Attorney General Josh Shapiro the winner in his bid for re-election over Allegheny County Republican Heather Heidelbaugh. Shapiro defeated Republican challenger Heather Heidelbaugh, as well as Libertarian Daniel Wassmer and Green candidate Richard Weiss. Taking to his social media, Shapiro wrote, "Pennsylvania, it is the honor of my life to serve as your Attorney General. I'm grateful and ready to keep taking on the big fights as the people’s AG".

According to AP, Shapiro is a former state lawmaker and Montgomery County commissioner. During his first term in office, he released a grand jury report of decades of child molestation by priests in the state’s Roman Catholic parishes.

