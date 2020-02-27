Pennsylvania: Narrow Escape For Family Taking Pics On Railway Tracks

A CCTV footage from Franklin county, Pennsylvania has captured a petrifying moment in which a family was forced to run from railway tracks to avoid an oncoming train. A short video of the tragic incident was shared on YouTube on February 24. According to the international media reports, the rail camera is owned and operated by Virtual Railfan, the YouTube account that shared the video. The two-minute video footage shows a family of seven runnings and playing around two train tracks. A photographer clicked their pictures while they play around the tracks. Suddenly, their photography session is interrupted by an oncoming train. A kid can be seen yelling, "Here comes the train!"

Video Clip

The video clip then showcases the family running for safety in different directions. It also filmed the terrifying moment when a young child from the group struggled to get out of the tracks. But fortunately, someone picked him up and sprinted away from the oncoming train.

Virtual Railfan while sharing the video captioned, "Please, please, please stay off the tracks and railroad property!".

Video managed to garner 98000 views

The video has managed to garner over 98,000 views and hundreds of horrified comments criticising the family since being shared online two days ago. A user commented, "Nobody should ever be on the tracks for ANY reason. I hope those people learned a lesson". Another wrote, "It really shows how the general public has no idea of the speed, size, and danger that trains bring". The third person wrote, "I hope the local police see this video and give each one of those adults a citation for trespassing and for child endangerment, especially the guy with the camera."

Another wrote, "I have seen a lot of death and destruction in my life due to my job. That said, watching that little boy that close to the rail the train is highballing on makes me sick to my stomach. Thank God this didn’t end the way it certainly could have."



