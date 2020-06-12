BoycottStarbucks Goes Viral Amid The #BlackLivesMatter Protests; Read Details

The Black Lives Matter movement has led to many companies taking major actions against racism and discrimination. But now, Starbucks is facing major issues since many people are planning to boycott the company due to its mixed messages about the Black Lives Matter movement. Reportedly, Starbucks has told its staff to not wear any BLM badges or masks. These instructions to the staff have led to an uproar on social media.

People plan to boycott Starbucks after mixed messages about BLM

Many countries across the globe are marching in the Black Lives Matter movement. This cause has led to several international brands and companies becoming allies of the movement and supporting them in their fight against racial discrimination. Many companies are donating and making substantial changes in their policies to support this movement.

American beverage cafe chain Starbucks is also one of those companies. But recently, the company has been getting major flack online for their mixed messages about their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. The protests that started after George Floyd’s murder led Starbucks to talk about inclusivity and commitment to taking action against racism.

But these messages instantly received backlash since a media portal’s report suggests that Starbucks has instructed its employees to not wear any item of clothing like pins or T-shirts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. This is considered as a mixed message by the beverage chain. Many people were quick to point out this bias on social media.

As people talked about Boycott Starbucks, many social media users talked about their experience as Starbucks employees. Some people also talked about how the staff is not allowed to wear BLM clothing items but are allowed to wear political party related items. Several social media users also pointed out that Starbucks has allowed its staff to support LGBTQ related items but not BLM. Many people are also sharing the company’s dress code policy. This policy clearly states that wearing buttons or pins to support a political, religious, or personal issue is prohibited. Take a look at some of these Starbucks boycott-related tweets here.

Okay!



I will be boycotting @Starbucks until they reverse this racist policy.



Who's with me?#BoycottStarbucks pic.twitter.com/9x2xE2G5hc — Bhavik Lathia (@bhaviklathia) June 11, 2020

This is what they say about it. pic.twitter.com/tNBHI4pjcl — That One Barista (@ThatOneBarista) June 8, 2020

No more @Starbucks for me! It was labeling BLM as a political or religious group as opposed to what it really is which is a movement fighting racism that did it for me! #BoycottStarbucks #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/7KUPuQD0dg — Dawn Brinker (@dawnyb710) June 12, 2020

So @Starbucks let me get this right, partners are not allowed, or better yet, BANNED from wearing anything that encourages/supports #BlackLivesMatter while working. To keep a “safe/welcoming environment for customers/staff” But people with MAGA/confederate flags is 100% accepted — _ (@True_Commitment) June 11, 2020

How can you say #BlackLivesMatter and also prohibit partners from wearing accessories or clothing bearing that message? Particularly when you allow and encourage partners to wear accessories in support of LGBTQ equality. Please explain the difference. — #ChooseYou (@ChooseYouForYou) June 11, 2020

