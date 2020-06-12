Last Updated:

#BoycottStarbucks Goes Viral Amid The #BlackLivesMatter Protests; Read Details

Viral: Starbucks has prohibited its staff from wearing any BLM gear. This has led to an uproar online. People claim they will boycott the chain on Twitter.

Written By
Tanvi Dhote
viral

The Black Lives Matter movement has led to many companies taking major actions against racism and discrimination. But now, Starbucks is facing major issues since many people are planning to boycott the company due to its mixed messages about the Black Lives Matter movement. Reportedly, Starbucks has told its staff to not wear any BLM badges or masks. These instructions to the staff have led to an uproar on social media.

People plan to boycott Starbucks after mixed messages about BLM

Many countries across the globe are marching in the Black Lives Matter movement. This cause has led to several international brands and companies becoming allies of the movement and supporting them in their fight against racial discrimination. Many companies are donating and making substantial changes in their policies to support this movement.

Also read | VIRAL: Farmer Takes Revenge From Locust After Crops Being Destroyed, Makes It Plough Field

American beverage cafe chain Starbucks is also one of those companies. But recently, the company has been getting major flack online for their mixed messages about their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. The protests that started after George Floyd’s murder led Starbucks to talk about inclusivity and commitment to taking action against racism.

But these messages instantly received backlash since a media portal’s report suggests that Starbucks has instructed its employees to not wear any item of clothing like pins or T-shirts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. This is considered as a mixed message by the beverage chain. Many people were quick to point out this bias on social media.

Also read | Beyonce's Viral Moments That Broke The Internet; From Court-side Drama To Elevator Fight

As people talked about Boycott Starbucks, many social media users talked about their experience as Starbucks employees. Some people also talked about how the staff is not allowed to wear BLM clothing items but are allowed to wear political party related items. Several social media users also pointed out that Starbucks has allowed its staff to support LGBTQ related items but not BLM. Many people are also sharing the company’s dress code policy. This policy clearly states that wearing buttons or pins to support a political, religious, or personal issue is prohibited. Take a look at some of these Starbucks boycott-related tweets here.

 

Also read | Semi Driver Arrested After Rolling Into Minneapolis Protest Over George Floyd Murder

Also read | Minneapolis Police ‘wholeheartedly Condemn' Ex-officer Charged For George Floyd’s Death

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all