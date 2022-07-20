Last Updated:

Pepsi Shares Hilarious Reason Behind Aryabhata's Invention Of 'zero'; Sparks Witty Replies

After Amul, now it's Pepsi, which brings out meme content by sharing about Aryabhata and the invention of 'zero' on a micro-blogging site. 

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Pepsi

Image: Twitter/@THERAWFACT/Unsplash


No denying the fact that social media is getting updated day by day and so are the people using it. As one of the powerful tools, the internet plays best in entertaining billions of people. While there are not only people sharing humorous things out there but also many brands who find it as a tool to interact with customers. After Amul, now it's Pepsi, which brings out meme content by sharing about Aryabhata and the invention of 'zero' on a micro-blogging site. 

This all started with the beverage company’s tweet when they wrote the “real” reason behind Aryabhata inventing zero. They wrote, “Sources say Aryabhata invented zero just to count the number of calories in Pepsi Black."

As soon as the tweet went viral, there were many users who came up with hilarious responses. Take a look:

READ | Video of couple selling fresh pizza on roadside goes viral; leaves internet impressed

Netizens' responses to the tweet 

The viral tweet has sparked discussion on the internet and has grabbed the attention of many.

The hilarious tweet has accumulated 2K likes. The post has prompted people to come up with various replies. A user responded, “Aryabhatta invented zero just to count number of people have crush on me."

READ | Watch: Video of dog riding horse on its own goes viral; leaves netizens baffled

 A second user came up with, "I think he invented 0 just to count my respect in family". A third user wrote, “Aryabhata saw increment in my salary slip and invented zero."

READ | 'Fast & Furious 10': Helen Mirren’s viral pics from shooting confirms her franchise return

Image: Twitter/@THERAWFACT/Unsplash

READ | 'When your parents force you': Video of kid's lack of interest in kickboxing goes viral
READ | Post of woman's delivery instructions landing up on cake goes viral, draws funny reactions
First Published:
COMMENT