Pepsi Shares Hilarious Reason Behind Aryabhata's Invention Of 'zero'; Sparks Witty Replies

No denying the fact that social media is getting updated day by day and so are the people using it. As one of the powerful tools, the internet plays best in entertaining billions of people. While there are not only people sharing humorous things out there but also many brands who find it as a tool to interact with customers. After Amul, now it's Pepsi, which brings out meme content by sharing about Aryabhata and the invention of 'zero' on a micro-blogging site.

This all started with the beverage company’s tweet when they wrote the “real” reason behind Aryabhata inventing zero. They wrote, “Sources say Aryabhata invented zero just to count the number of calories in Pepsi Black."

As soon as the tweet went viral, there were many users who came up with hilarious responses. Take a look:

Sources say Aryabhata invented zero just to count the number of calories in Pepsi Black 😲 — Pepsi India (@PepsiIndia) July 19, 2022

Netizens' responses to the tweet

The viral tweet has sparked discussion on the internet and has grabbed the attention of many.

The hilarious tweet has accumulated 2K likes. The post has prompted people to come up with various replies. A user responded, “Aryabhatta invented zero just to count number of people have crush on me."

A second user came up with, "I think he invented 0 just to count my respect in family". A third user wrote, “Aryabhata saw increment in my salary slip and invented zero."

Image: Twitter/@THERAWFACT/Unsplash