There are a number of places on Earth where through history, fertility has been paid obeisance with the worship of reproductive organs and their likenesses.

Representations of this are evident across religions, and from Bhutan to Thailand, and even closer home, if one looks closely, it isn't hard to find phalluses, voluptuous figures, and objects that depict them in various shades of resemblance. To be sure, the historical world is full of chalices and blades.

That being said, it isn't particularly common these days to come across new edifices that are overtly sexually explicit. The same is also true of art, a lot of which drew its roots from religious & mythical iconography but later happily devolved into covering the mundane and everyday as well. To put it simply, nude statues like Michelangelo's David or Venus de Milo depicting Aphrodite simply aren't commissioned anymore.

However, nobody appears to have informed the residents of Peru's town of Moche this. An enormous statue of a male figure from the pre-Inca Mochica culture, with an inordinately large and engorged member, was recently installed in a bid to add a tourist & selfie attraction.

The statue is made of glass fiber, as per local reports, and measures three metres tall with a phallus roughly half as long. Erotic ceramics are apparently a historical theme in the town, and the local Mayor has plans to add at least 9 more such explicit statues in his town.

Sure enough, the big red statue with the grotesquely large penis has proved eye-catching, drawing a steady influx of passersby and tourists alike. Unfortunately, it recently also appears to have been paid a visit by some who just cannot let there be too much of a good thing.

The latest visuals show the phallus to have been deplorably vandalised, now sporting a large gash. It is unclear at the moment how long it'll take to be repaired, though with the Mayor as well as the Peruvian government bullish and enthusiastic about augmenting their already rich and mystical culture with more such attractions, one thinks it may not take that long.

Image: Unsplash