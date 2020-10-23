Pet Cat Brings Rare Two-headed Snake Inside Owner's Home In Palm Harbor, Florida

Recently, there was some offbeat news about a rare two-headed snake found in Florida, U.S.A. The family of Kay Rogers found the rare two-headed snake this past week when their cat brought it home. The cat reportedly tends to bring things in from outside. Kay’s daughter only realised it was an unusual snake when she took a closer look at the reptile. This rare two-headed snake has been identified as a Southern Black Racer.

A rare phenomenon

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted the two-headed snake photos on their Facebook page a few days back. ‘A rare two-headed southern black racer was recently found at a residence in Palm Harbor by Kay Rogers and family. This phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body,’ they wrote on the post. They also added that although both the head’s tongues can flick and react to any sort of movement, they both may not always coordinate with each other.

Such rare snakes find it difficult to survive in the wild. This happens because both the heads have two different brains that make two different decisions regarding their survival, such as eating or escaping from their predators. ‘The snake is currently being cared for and monitored by FWC staff,’ they said.

People are amused but thankful for its rescue

The post created a buzz over the internet and people are more than amused by this little reptile. The Facebook post by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has gathered over one thousand likes and over a thousand shares as well. People have tagged their friends and family to show them this unusual phenomenon of life. Some also said they were glad that the snake has been rescued and is getting the necessary care from respective authorities.

Similarly, a rare two-headed snake was rescued in Maharashtra in the month of August. It was identified to be a Russell's Viper. A 20-seconds video was uploaded by an Indian Forest Service official, Susanta Nanda, on his Twitter account.

Promo image source: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Facebook

