Pet Cat Shows Immense Bravery, Restricts Cobra From Entering A House In Bhubaneswar

It's not every day that we come across incidents of a four-legged fuzzy creature turning into a real-life hero for their owner. This is the account of how a domestic cat in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, stopped a cobra from entering the house. The tale has now won the hearts of the public all over the internet and there are high chances that it'll sway your hearts as well.

The event was reported by ANI on Twitter. They also shared photos of the cat standing guard in front of the house to keep the snake out. Here's the link to the post:

Odisha | A pet cat stood guard to prevent a cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar



Cat has prevented Cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 min till the Snake Helpline reached the spot. Our cat is around 1.5 years old & live with us like a family member: Sampad K Parida pic.twitter.com/dWZXTMf9V5 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

“A pet cat stood guard to prevent a cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar,” said the caption. Following the quote from the feline's human, ANI added an image of the cat. “Cat has prevented cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 minutes till the Snake Helpline reached the spot. Our cat is around 1.5 years old and lives with us like a family member: Sampad K Parida," the tweet stated.

Netizens' Reaction to the video

The post has already received over 9,100 likes since it was shared a few hours ago, and the number is growing. It has also received over a thousand retweets. While reacting to the incident, people left a variety of comments. “Cat- peace is never a solution, now purr off,” commented a user on twitter.

Buddy cats show more territorial aggression than dogs they do strongly will to protect the house until the owners allow them.

One of the challenges of adopting a dog after a cat is the cat will bully the dog pic.twitter.com/hkEaJ96ZdC — Shankar Narayanan (@shankarr139) July 22, 2021

One user talked about the nature of cats in terms of 'territorial aggression' and how they are different from dogs in this regard. He wrote, "Buddy cats show more territorial aggression than dogs they do strongly will to protect the house until the owners allow them. One of the challenges of adopting a dog after a cat is the cat will bully the dog."

While appreciating the creature for the bravery, “Cats are more daring than dogs,” said another user. Expressing a similar notion, another individual commented, “Dogs protect....but cats rule... anyone who is a danger to their kingdom experiences their wrath.”

Dogs protect....but cats rule... anyone who is a danger to their kingdom experiences their wrath😼😼 — Champak (@ChampakChicha) July 21, 2021

