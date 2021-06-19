Pet Dog Stops Toddler From Climbing Staircase; Netizens Call The Pooch ‘loyal Friend’

Great Danes are often known for their good nature and hold a stature in the dog world for offering instant protection. Holding true to this reputable quality of being a ‘family companion’ a ‘hero’ Great Dane dog was seen protecting a toddler from climbing the staircase to avoid the child from hurting himself.

In video footage that emerged on Twitter, the dog turns stair-gate as the child repeatedly attempts to crawl onto the stairs. The footage depicts the family of a Great Dane named Lisa who is seen babysitting when the parents of the kid are seemingly away. The video first emerged on TikTok and has melt hearts as the five-month-old pup can be seen blocking the tot from trying to his making his way up the stairs when home alone.

Happy Monday to this puppy preventing a baby climbing the stairs and to this puppy doggy only. pic.twitter.com/6BSktEb3pd — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 14, 2021

“Lisa the Nanny Dog. Time to put up a gate!” read the caption to the original post which has now gone viral.

In the nearly 26 second clip, also shared by Twitter user Danny Deraney, the caring and protective Great Dane puppy can be seen blocking the toddler’s way standing in front of the house staircase as the child leaps forward consistently to jump on the first stair. The pooch, however, does not let this happen.

Lisa also repeatedly patrols around the kid to ensure that he doesn’t get hurt. The gesture was hearted by many on the internet as commenters agreed that dogs are man’s best friend. “Far cuter than a baby gate,” one said. “She did her job excellently. Hats off to it,” another commented. “An amazing example of the evolution of the relationship between our species! Really, think about it,” meanwhile one other said.

Kick to EVERY feel! We don't deserve them. 💙 — bennyoconnor0525 💋☘ (@bennyoconnor051) June 14, 2021

💭Dog: Kid, you are not ready for stair climbing. — Lynn,R.N. (@DebsofErie) June 14, 2021

I had a German Shepherd that stopped my baby cousin from descending basement stairs by herself. — Donna 😷 (@dcdNYC) June 14, 2021

My gsd stopped my daughter from falling down the stairs when she was a baby. They're unbelievably intelligent. ❤️ — Tanya Cowen🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Tanya_C66) June 14, 2021

😩I absolutely LOVE this! This pup is protecting her human from the start! Bravo! And it looks like a Great Dane pup…doesn’t surprise me! Love them 😍❤️ — J~ #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@jazzimuze) June 14, 2021

Therapy dog saves woman

The dogs have proven their loyalty to humans in several such instances. A therapy dog named Digby earlier yesterday played a pivotal role in saving a woman who was considering taking her own life on a bridge over a highway in the UK, according to the first responders attending the scene. The 3-year-old Labradoodle Digby normally helps firefighters deal with trauma in therapy sessions. But in a change to his usual job description, Digby was brought to the scene where crews were trying to help a woman on a bridge near Exeter, southwestern England, on Tuesday, the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) said.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.