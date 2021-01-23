Pet Owner Dresses Pug As Groom, Post Goes Viral As Dog Gets Marriage Proposals

While looking for marriage prospects online has become a common practice in recent times, a man left everybody stunned by posting an ad for his pet dog. A snapshot of his online post has surfaced on social media and shows the pet dog decked up in traditional Kasavu Mundu and a pink shirt. While in the first picture, the “handsome” dog could be seen standing on his hind legs, the second shows him sitting next to a banana leaf used to serve food in the state.

'Handsome Malayali boy'

“If anyone’s looking for a handsome Malayali boy to get your beautiful daughter married off to", read the owner’s post. Since shared, the photo not only garnered momentum on Facebook and Twitter but soon allowed internet users to create hilarious memes and jokes on it. “Tbh (to be honest) only reason I’m still on Facebook is for Indian dog parents groups! So EXTRA. Never disappoints", the user wrote online sharing the image.

(Credit: Dammitdamini/twitter)

Meanwhile, the cute little pug faced no dearth when it came to "rishtas". Form Kashmir to Kanyakumari, netizens took the opportunity to showcase their beautiful pets. "My girl is here, she’s from #Kashmir," wrote a user posting a picture with her pet. "Arya ki shaadi karwado isse", wrote another offering rishta of her pet.

This dog looks better than most guys in my college batch. College in those days was bell bottoms and printed shirts with embroidery. — kathryn (@katfromahat) January 22, 2021

Awww... This is so cuteðŸ˜ðŸ• — PA (@AndradePurnima) January 23, 2021

This is a bit too much. — TheRichMan (@RichAndNotHappy) January 22, 2021

In another bizarre incident, a British woman married her dog after "giving up on men". As per media reports, guest Elizabeth Hoad was seen exchanging vows with her pet golden retriever, Logan, live on air. The bizarre ceremony officiated by Alison Hammond which saw an emotional Elizabeth walking down the aisle in a white dress accompanied by Eamonn Holmes as the bemused. From exchanging doggy vows to Elizabeth trying a bracelet in Logan's paw instead of a ring, the ceremony reportedly was an absolute traditional affair. The pet owner was heard making vows of 'daily walkies' and sofa cuddles, instead of usual 'i dos'.

