Philadelphia To Dim Lights To Make It Easy For Millions Of Migrating Birds To Fly

The lights of Philadelphia might not shine as bright in the coming weeks as it tries to prevent millions of migrating birds that pass through twice a year from slamming into skyscrapers. Hundreds of dead birds were found around the city, reported news agency, AP. Bird-Safe Philly, on Thursday announced the Lights Out Philly initiative, a voluntary program in which as many external and internal lights in buildings are turned off or dimmed at night during the spring and fall.

Philadelphia to dim lights

Jason Weckstein, associate curator of ornithology at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences said we have evidence that birds have been killed due to lights in Philadelphia’s City Hall tower in 1896. A coalition of groups that includes Audubon Mid-Atlantic, two local Audubon chapters—Valley Forge Audubon and Wyncote Audubon, the Academy of Natural Science and the Delaware Valley Ornithological Club launched Bird-Safe Philly to help make Philadelphia a more bird-friendly city. According to experts, birds migrate using celestial cues and when they cannot see stars on a cloudy night they confuse light with stars. Many birds also face the additional threat of colliding with buildings when exposed to glass and nocturnal lights during their migrations.

“According to the most recent climate research conducted by Audubon, many of the 300-plus bird species that occur in Philadelphia, such as the Ovenbird and the Black-throated Blue Warbler, are among the hundreds of bird species that are now at an increased risk of extinction in North America because of climate change,” says Keith Russell, program manager for urban conservation with Audubon Mid-Atlantic. By participating in Bird-Safe Philly’s Lights Out program, Philadelphia will not only help to protect these birds by further reducing energy consumption but will also save them from losing their lives due to light. Project managers from around the city and members of the city council have backed the efforts of Bird Safe Philly and its Lights Out program.

Council member Katherine Gilmore Richardson said, “I am thrilled to support the Bird Safe Philly Coalition on a Lights Out Initiative in Philadelphia." According to Weckstein, windows also pose a threat as birds might see a reflection of trees or the sky. Scientists have estimated that between 365 million and one billion birds have died due to collisions with buildings or other outdoor structures in the US every year. Lights out simply means that all the exterior and interior non-essential lights are turned off.

(Inputs and image from AP)