Philippines Lawmaker Wants 'ghosting' To Be Declared 'emotional Abuse'; Netizens Divided

A lawmaker in the Philippines has proposed a bill seeking to declare 'ghosting' a form of 'emotional abuse', saying it promotes feelings of rejection & neglect.

Image: Shutterstock 


Ghosting as a practice has become fairly common in a world where social interactions are increasingly getting limited to the online space. Whether a date or a newfound friend, ghosting can often become emotionally scarring for the person being ghosted. 

For those who are unaware of what 'ghosting' means, it is the practice of ending a personal relationship with someone suddenly, and without any explanation, withdrawing from all communication. Acknowledging this, a lawmaker in the Philippines has proposed a bill seeking to declare 'ghosting' as a form of 'emotional abuse. The lawmaker, Arnolfo Teves Jr, Negros Oriental Representative, stated that ghosting causes trauma as it "develops feelings of rejection and neglect." The bill was released to the media on Tuesday.

Lawmaker files bill seeking to declare 'ghosting' as 'emotional abuse'

Filing a bill, Teves stated, "Studies have shown that social rejection of any kind activates the same pain pathways in the brain as physical pain, meaning there's a biological link between rejection and pain. That goes for friends and partners, alike". He further added, "The ambiguity with ghosting is that there is no real closure between parties concerned, and as such, it can be likened to a form of emotional cruelty and should be punished as an emotional offence."

While the proposed bill said ghosting "should be punished", it does not indicate any penalties. "For me, the offense should not be heavy. We can impose a penalty of community service for offenders to realize that ghosting is not right," Teves told CNN Philippines. After the proposed bill surfaced on social media, it received views from many users online. A user quipped, "I'm just responding so I don't get fined." Another user wrote, "Well the way they define ghosting, it’s any action that causes emotional damage to your significant other and not the traditional definition of not replying to someone. So basically anyone dating is ghosting."

