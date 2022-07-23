Philippines: Man Goes On 'romantic' Vacation With Wife’s Meme-faced Pillow; Pics Go Viral

There have been several examples, where it was proved that love could travel miles and go beyond limits. From swimming in the Bay of Bengal to crossing borders, lovers have gone beyond limits to show affection. Exemplifying this, a Filipino man came up with a creative idea to keep his promise that he made to his wife about taking her wherever he goes.

The couple, Raymond and Joanne Fortunado had long planned to spend some time together at Coron in Palawan, the Philippines. However, at the last moment, Joanne, who works as a freelance model, had to cancel her plans, as per the news portal Kami. Raymond, however, went ahead with the trip and was determined to bring his wife one way or another in the form of a meme-face pillow of hers. Now, the photos and videos of the “romantic” holiday have been going viral on Facebook.

Documenting his journey, somewhat melancholic at the start, he posted a small video of the pillow with his wife’s face on a conveyor belt. “You made me cry there! I lost my sadness [now]… thank you for following me,” he wrote on Facebook, as translated by Next Shark. After the images went viral in his home country, he explained how the idea came about in an interview with Inquirer. “I thought of [the idea] because I’m used to being with my wife, and we’re very clingy with each other,” Raymond said.

Netizens' reactions

The viral post has garnered 20K reactions and several comments. The post has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "HAHAHAHAHAHA!! Papu of Nyoyup! This is what I am doing. But so sweet, though!". A second user wrote, "You are different, buddy, hehe". A third user wrote, "Hahahaha what an awesome trip with mom all the way to Coron Palawan. I was amazed at what you did, my youngest. so sweet".

Image: Facebook/@Raymond Tan Fortunado