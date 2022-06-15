Last Updated:

'This is cute...' PhonePe's CEO Sameer Nigam Dismisses Firm's IPO Reports; 'I Had No Idea'

Sameer Nigam, the founder and CEO of PhonePe, took a jibe at a media report claiming that the company is likely to apply for an IPO by calling it "cute."

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
PhonePe

Image: Representative Image/Twitter


Sameer Nigam, the founder and CEO of PhonePe, took a jibe at a media report claiming that his company is likely to apply for an IPO (initial public offering) by calling it "cute." The PhonePe CEO dismissed the reports, tweeting that he had no idea his business was planning to file an IPO. Nigam tweeted, "This is cute. I had no idea my own company is filing an IPO. Perhaps PTI and their 'investment banker' buddies can do the IPO filings and roadshows for us too? Let me know if I can be of any help in the process."

Earlier, on June 15, a PTI report citing investment banking sources stated that PhonePe is exploring collecting cash through a $8-10 billion IPO to extend its financial services portfolio and deepen its core UPI-based payments operations. PhonePe intends to go public if its core businesses become profitable, which it aims to do by 2023, the report further claimed.

READ | HC dismisses PhonePe's injunction plea against BharatPe over exclusivity on suffix 'Pe'

Report claimed Phonepe would shortly meet with bankers and legal counsel to begin IPO process

The media report also added that PhonePe, which is part of the Walmart-controlled Flipkart group, would shortly meet with bankers and legal counsel to begin the IPO process. In addition, the business is claimed to have begun arrangements to relocate its registered holding organisation from Singapore to India, emphasising its 'Made in India' credentials.

READ | PhonePe gets IRDAI nod for insurance broking license, can offer products from all firms

The PTI report mentioned, "The company will list on Indian stock exchanges as opposed to many startups that prefer to incorporate overseas, primarily Singapore or the US, chasing relatively friendlier tax laws and business regulations there."

Notably, earlier this year, media reports stated that Flipkart intends to float in the United States by 2023, with a valuation of $60-70 billion. Walmart International CEO and President Judith McKenna recently stated that the company is still in favour of Flipkart going public when the timing is appropriate.

READ | PhonePe begins charging processing fee on UPI transactions for mobile recharges

Image: Representative Image/Twitter

READ | BharatPe hits out at PhonePe amid clash in HC, calls latter's case a 'publicity stunt'
READ | PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam says 'Bulli Bai' app creators should be 'jailed for life'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: PhonePe, Sameer Nigam, PhonePe IPO
First Published:
COMMENT