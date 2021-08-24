Photo Of Hospital Signboard With Glaring Grammatical Errors Goes Viral; Can You Spot Them?

A hilarious incident took place when a Twitter user from the United Kingdom noticed a very amusing spelling error on a hospital signboard. The photograph which he shared from his Twitter handle went insanely viral on social media. The picture has been taken from the signboard of Leeds General Infirmary.

Andy Webster shared this funny picture with the caption, “Spot the spelling mistake” with a thinking emoji. It may take a little time for anyone to detect the error even after reading through the list. Well, easing a bit for you, every ward and wing numbers and names are accurate, no mistake in there. Can you find the mistake?

Let’s take a look at the picture:

Spot the spelling mistake 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8gFpBRm5TR — Andywebster (@Andywebster) August 20, 2021

Are you getting 'impatient' to find it? Let's find it together, Bring your gaze to the bottom of the hospital signboard in the picture, right underneath the words of Outpatient Pharmacy. The signboard shows the word “National Impatient centre” which is supposed to be the in-patient centre.

The misspelled phrase has made people laugh out loud, as a result, the tweet garnered over 24k likes and more than 1,705 retweets.

One of the users wrote, “Glad I started at the bottom and worked up. Wouldn't have the patience to read it from the top.” While another commented, “I wonder how long they keep their patients waiting” and even a third said that, “Do you mean a few fewer impatient people? Or a few more patient people?” Well, there are many such reactions flooding the comment section.

While some others have even commented about the other 'errors' in the signboard “Children’s should not have an apostrophe. Inpatient not impatient.” Correcting this one a user has written, “Children’s” is possessive and thus requires the apostrophe,” and the debate continued.

Netizens spot the mistake:

But is it really a spelling mistake? Maybe they meant it? — Ann Ossinger, RDH (@AnnOssinger) August 21, 2021

I’ve been looking for like 3 whole seconds and I can’t find it! Is there a place that can help me with this? I need to know NOW!!! — J Hogz (@joelhogz) August 21, 2021

A day later, Andy Webster published another mocking tweet related to the image, “So the important question is has Twitter found the person who produced the sign? I am getting impatient to find out”

The reaction of the Hospital authority

On the other hand, the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust's Twitter Page was alerted to the error and promised to correct it. They responded with a sly grin saying, “Good spot! We should probably fix that. Maybe give us a few days, please? Don't be... well yeah.”

Check out the post:

😳 good spot! We should probably fix that. Maybe give us a few days please? Don't be... well yeah. 🙂 — Leeds Teaching Hospitals (@LeedsHospitals) August 20, 2021

