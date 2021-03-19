'Photobombers Want Attention': Giant Manta Ray Jumps Out Of Water And Photobombs A Surfer

A photographer got lucky when he captured an epic photobomber in the picture. Rusty Escandell was capturing a surfer on a beach in Florida when a giant manta ray leaped out of the water. He has shared the picture on Facebook and the post has gone viral. The post has got 250 likes and received reactions from netizens.

Giant manta ray spotted

Rusty Escandell told CNN that he clicked the picture on Sunday while he was spending time with his family at a beach near. He said that while capturing the picture he saw a splash of water behind the surfer but he did not realise it to be the giant manta ray. He has shared the picture on Facebook alongside the caption, "Photo bombers, they want all the attention." The picture shows a surfer in the water but its the giant manta ray that gets spotted behind him. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared, the picture has got 250 likes and accumulated comments from netizens. The post has got 381 shares. One user wrote, "I wonder if the surfer saw the ray?? Just a stunning capture." Another user wrote, "He almost looks photoshopped in!!! Such a cool shot." Another individual commented, "So awesome".

Rare Arctic Walrus Spotted

Meanwhile, an Arctic walrus was spotted on the Atlantic coast of Ireland for the first time since 2004. It was seen by a five-year-old girl who was walking with her father Alan Houlihan. The walrus was seen on March 14 resting on a rock on Valentia Island off Ireland's southwest coast in County Kerry. Alan Houlihan and his daughter spotted the arctic walrus on the Irish coast. There is no information as to how the two-metre-long animal arrived in Ireland but onlookers say that the animal looked exhausted. Take a look at the post.

IWDG confirmed a Walrus sighting from Valentia. Co. Kerry earlier today. We would like to thank Alan Houlihan Who reported this sighting to us today March 14th 2021 from west of Knightstown, Valentia Island, Co. Kerry. pic.twitter.com/YxawS9Q4z2 — Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (@IWDGnews) March 14, 2021

